montanarightnow.com
Harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake
HELENA, Mont. - Recreationists are being warned of a harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake. Sampling performed on Aug. 10 indicated the presence of blue-green algae species producing microcystin toxin, Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) reported. Both the State of Montana and the Environmental Protection Agency recreational water...
KHQ Right Now
Information sought on vandalism of the Hellgate Pictographs
HELENA, Mont. - The Hellgate Pictographs were vandalized sometime between June 3 and July 28. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the initials “JR + DR 2022,” were carved into the limestone surface just above the water line. “The Hellgate Pictographs are a significant cultural resource and...
montanarightnow.com
Iconic Butte Pasties shop to reopen under new name while paying tribute to old owner
The post reads- “Well fb friends I have put my family first since I first found out I was ever going to be a mom. I have been a server going on 13 years... and here’s why. It’s so I could make sure I never missed out on one of my girls school functions, been there for drop offs, pick ups, doctors appointments, dance recitals and so on. I will continue to work at the Montana club for now but today is a big deal for me. I signed on the old Nancy’s Pasties and I couldn’t have done it without my husbands backing me up every step of the way. I am so very grateful and beyond blessed and look forward to being a business owner. I will continue to have it as a pasty business and will have Nancy’s old pasty recipe with the help of her son if needed! I will keep everyone posted on an opening day and we look forward to serving all of you! New name….. The Pasty Place”
Facelift Underway For Historic Butte Annex
The times they are a changin' and so are some very historic places in Butte, America. In the mining city, you can still invest in a piece of Butte History. According to the Butte Real Estate Group, open concept condos are coming to life in the Historic O'Rourke Annex building in Uptown Butte. The structure originally built in 1900, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and was recognized as one of Butte's first apartment buildings by the Anaconda National Historic Landmark District. Currently, this historic spot is being remoldeled and completely redeveloped into modern condos while keeping the site's original and unique character. The 711 square foot units consist of one bedroom, a bathroom, brick walls, granite countertops, and even an electric fireplace.
Out and About: Family fun, tractors, trucks, and cornhole for a cause
In this week's edition of Out and About, we'll take a look at some fun events in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson counties with a little bit of fun for everyone.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
NBCMontana
Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana
Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Flathead; Granite; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD FLATHEAD GRANITE LAKE LINCOLN MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI SANDERS
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction
A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
