Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Spoil your dog North Texas! Here are the best places for dog treats & cakes around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Woof! It’s National Spoil Your Dog Day on Wednesday, August 10! So, North Texans and beyond get off your butts and take that dog of yours on an insanely amazing walk followed by some of the best of treats for the best fur buddy in your life.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
This Texas County Is Getting Its First H-E-B
H-E-B continues its expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
AOL Corp
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
Crumbl Cookies Coming to Rowlett
The restaurant’s weekly rotating menu offers a variety of unique flavors.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
B93
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0