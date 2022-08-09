Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Plan to help poor Mississippians with health insurance stripped from latest federal bill
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) The budget reconciliation bill approved over the weekend by Democrats in the U.S. Senate. and now pending a vote in the House does not provide help for poor Mississippians trying to obtain health insurance. While generally praising the bill,. Sharon Parrott. , president of the. Washington D.C.
Inflation Reduction Act contains ‘unprecedented’ health care provisions
Congress passed a sweeping bill that will impact everything from energy to health care - and is good news for those who are on Medicare or who rely on enhanced tax credits to pay for health insurance. The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the House of Representatives Friday and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fair Housing Rule, Consumer Protection in Sales of Insurance Rule; Correction
Agency: " Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ." , making technical corrections to two regulations to reflect a reorganization and change in the name of its former Consumer Response Center to the. National Center for Consumer and Depositor Assistance. . The document incorrectly listed the name of the. National Center for...
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Texas lawmakers ask feds to reconsider Medicaid expansion proposal
AUSTIN — Nearly 130 Texas lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. application to extend postpartum health care coverage for new mothers across the state. A total of 128 lawmakers signed on to the bipartisan letter, which came after federal regulators – who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF OPERATION Industry Conditions. The worldwide reinsurance and insurance businesses are highly competitive, as well as cyclical by product and market. As such, financial results tend to fluctuate with periods of constrained availability, higher rates and stronger profits followed by periods of abundant capacity, lower rates and constrained profitability. Competition in the types of reinsurance and insurance business that we underwrite is based on many factors, including the perceived overall financial strength of the reinsurer or insurer, ratings of the reinsurer or insurer by.
GNBank Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. OCC-2022-0002-0001, was sent...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
941
Followers
25K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0