Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year
For a notoriously expensive city, there are actually many fun, free things to do in NYC!. You can explore so many cool things in New York City for free without sacrificing quality.
Design Taxi
LEGO Debuts Playground Built By The Imaginations Of Children
LEGO and play go hand in hand, so it comes as almost no surprise that the toymaker has built a playground in the heart of West Harlem in New York. And who better to guide its design along than the most creative minds on the block, children?. The new Fly...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Design Taxi
Brooklyn Public Library Now Lets You Borrow Hundreds Of Vinyl Records
Bookworms and, eh, earworms unite! If your eyes can squint at text no longer, you can now enrich your browsing experience by borrowing a vinyl record at the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL). On Tuesday, the library opened the Vinyl Lending Library, bringing access to 400 records to the masses. These...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
norwoodnews.org
Four Charged for Interstate Trafficking of Ghost Guns into Yonkers
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that four individuals who were arrested in June as a result of a multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington to Westchester between April and June have been charged. In addition to the arrests, authorities...
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
talkofthesound.com
Queens Man Found Hiding in Mamaroneck Backyard Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
MAMARONECK, NY (August 10, 2022) — A VMPD officer conducting a routine patrol on third shift engaged a suspicious vehicle on the 1500 block of East Boston Post Road, setting off a pursuit which led to the apprehension of a suspect in several burglaries in Connecticut. Why it matters:...
WILD CHASE: Stolen Car Driver With Two Flats Hits Police Car, Parked Vehicles, Flees South
Two thieves led police on a wild stolen car chase through Bergen County on what became two flat front tires. A Little Ferry police cruiser was struck during the pursuit, which began in Ridgefield and went through several towns -- on highways as well as back streets -- before winding up back there.
Mercy College – beyond the bachelor’s degree
There is perhaps no hotter trend in higher education than the certification program that can jumpstart a career, a transition or even lead to those still coveted but not always necessary bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The latest school to reflect this is Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry. In...
cwbchicago.com
In 24 hours, Chicago cops arrested 4 men with guns at Roosevelt CTA station, prosecutors say
Chicago police say they arrested four people with illegal guns at the Roosevelt Red Line station in about 24 hours this week. Three of those arrests occurred within 10 minutes of each other on Wednesday morning. When police were called to the Red Line platform around 1 a.m. on Tuesday...
19-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatal Shooting At Spring Valley Apartment Building
A teen has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Hudson Valley man. Jayden Rodriguez, age 19, from the Township of North Bergen, New Jersey, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison to be followed by a period of five years post-release supervision, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.
Pot Sold To Underage Teens At Unlicensed Lyndhurst Smoke Shop, Authorities Charge
Local officials shut down a Lyndhurst vape shop that state and township investigators said sold pot and tobacco to minors. An undercover probe of Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road produced the arrest of an employee caught with 17 pounds of marijuana, a handful of Oxycodone pills and $6,800 in proceeds, Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Thursday.
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
