Chicago, IL

Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
Design Taxi

Brooklyn Public Library Now Lets You Borrow Hundreds Of Vinyl Records

Bookworms and, eh, earworms unite! If your eyes can squint at text no longer, you can now enrich your browsing experience by borrowing a vinyl record at the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL). On Tuesday, the library opened the Vinyl Lending Library, bringing access to 400 records to the masses. These...
norwoodnews.org

Four Charged for Interstate Trafficking of Ghost Guns into Yonkers

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that four individuals who were arrested in June as a result of a multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington to Westchester between April and June have been charged. In addition to the arrests, authorities...
WestfairOnline

Mercy College – beyond the bachelor’s degree

There is perhaps no hotter trend in higher education than the certification program that can jumpstart a career, a transition or even lead to those still coveted but not always necessary bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The latest school to reflect this is Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry. In...
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
