Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
Woman in critical condition after being struck by 15-year-old suspect involved in chase: Jacinto City PD
HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a 15-year-old suspect involved in a chase in east Houston, police said. It happened around 3:20 a.m. when officers with the Jacinto City Police Department said they were chasing suspects accused of stealing vehicles. The chase...
Man steals golf cart from auto dealership, rams officers during chase in heavy traffic, Baytown police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was arrested Monday after stealing a golf cart from a car lot, then using it to ram into police who were attempting to apprehend him, according to Baytown police. David P. Banks Jr., 28, has been charged with felony theft. According to police, Baytown...
Successful Warrant Service Leads To The Arrest of Suspected Drug Dealers in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies located several ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
