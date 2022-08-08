Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
BREAKING: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Commits to LSU
Collins gives the Tigers a massive in-state win, brings a diverse skill set to LSU
La'el Collins cleared to practice at Bengals training camp
La’el Collins is the last piece of the new-look Cincinnati Bengals offensive line to get back on the field for the team at training camp. Both he and new arrival Alex Cappa had stints on injury lists to start camps. Cappa has been back for a few days now, though, and the team announced on Wednesday that Collins had received clearance to resume practicing, too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive a Scare During Training Camp
Did the Buccaneers' take another hit at the center position?
Watch: Little League Batter Shows Great Sportsmanship After Being Hit In The Head
The Little League World Series is well under way and the kids have been showing out as usual. Teams from all over the country are battling it out for a trip to Williams Port. Every year, there are a hand full of amazing moments and funny clips that remind us of how special this stage is for these youngsters. For example, this kid hitting a no doubter with work gloves on. You read that right, work gloves, not batting gloves.
CBS Sports
Jameis Winston expected to miss a few days after Saints QB 'tweaked' his foot in practice
Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.
Report: Saints Add a Quarterback to Their Training Camp Roster
New Orleans adds a young quarterback for depth at the position with Jameis Winston ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener.
