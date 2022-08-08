ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Watch: Little League Batter Shows Great Sportsmanship After Being Hit In The Head

The Little League World Series is well under way and the kids have been showing out as usual. Teams from all over the country are battling it out for a trip to Williams Port. Every year, there are a hand full of amazing moments and funny clips that remind us of how special this stage is for these youngsters. For example, this kid hitting a no doubter with work gloves on. You read that right, work gloves, not batting gloves.
CBS Sports

Jameis Winston expected to miss a few days after Saints QB 'tweaked' his foot in practice

Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

