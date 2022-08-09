Bitcoin (BTC) Setting Up To Flash Historically ‘Incredible’ Bullish Signal, Says Veteran Trader Tone Vays

Read full article on original website
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
Rekt Capital Analyzes Bitcoin, Polkadot and Oasis Network After BTC Blasts Above $24,000
A widely followed crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is continuing onward and upward, revisiting an old resistance level. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 326,400 Twitter followers that the king crypto has held the 200-week moving average (MA) for three weeks. “BTC is holding the 200-week MA as support...
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
$100,000 Bitcoin Price Is Inevitable, According to Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) is headed to a six-figure price. McGlone says that the oil prices will persist on a downward trend throughout the second half of 2022 towards a price of $50 a barrel and this will trigger deflationary trends worldwide.
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
USDC Issuer Circle Joins Chainlink in Only Supporting Proof-of-Stake Ethereum After the Merge
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that it will support only the Ethereum proof-of-stake chain once the leading smart contract platform completes its highly anticipated Merge. In a statement, Circle says that it made its decision based on the role it plays in the Ethereum ecosystem as the issuer of the biggest ERC-20 token and the “largest dollar-backed” stablecoin on the network.
FTX Chief Sam Bankman-Fried Details New Collaboration With Social Media Giant Reddit for Payment Solutions
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that the crypto exchange is bringing its payment solution to Reddit’s blockchain-based reputation system. In a new statement, Bankman-Fried says that Reddit and his firm have entered into a partnership to integrate FTX Pay into Community Points, the social media giant’s tokenized rewards program.
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Fantom and One Under-the-Radar Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A popular crypto analyst is laying out his roadmap for Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins, including an Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 621,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is currently consolidating. He says if BTC does dip in price, it needs to hold a low in...
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bailout Efforts Within Crypto Industry Have So Far Been a Let Down – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that the bailout efforts within the crypto industry so far have been lackluster. In a new interview on Decrypt’s GM Podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that other crypto firms need to step up and help him bail out ailing digital assets companies.
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future
A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
Solana Wallet Phantom Says $4,000,000 Hack Not Related to Vulnerabilities in Its System
Solana (SOL) wallet Phantom says that the $4 million exploit that affected over 8,000 users last week doesn’t appear to have anything to do with its infrastructure. According to Phantom, an investigation launched into the hack unveiled no evidence that its system was compromised during the exploit. “After almost...
Ripple Interested in Buying Up Celsius’ Distressed Crypto Assets: Report
San Francisco payments firm Ripple is reportedly interested in buying assets from bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius. According to a report from Reuters, a spokesperson for Ripple said that the company was looking to see if there was any synergy between it and Celsius’ assets. The spokesperson declined to...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says Ethereum’s Comeback Is Not Over Yet – Here’s His Target
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz says Ethereum (ETH) possesses more upside potential even after surging by over 90% from its 2022 low reached in June. Novogratz says in a Bloomberg interview that Ethereum could rise higher if it manages to break through a key resistance level at $2,200.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Bitcoin Prepping for Parabolic Move to $100,000 As Altcoin Season Peaks, According to Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst is impressed by how well altcoins are performing against Bitcoin (BTC) but still believes the king crypto can reach new all-time highs. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that while 94% of altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin on the BTC Dominance chart, he believes they’re peaking and BTC is primed to rise again.
BlackRock Debuts Private Bitcoin Trust Giving Wealthy Clients Direct Access to Bitcoin
The world’s largest asset manager just launched a private trust that tracks the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) for wealthy clients. In a statement, BlackRock says that the spot Bitcoin private trust will cater to institutional clients in the United States. The financial titan rolls out the new product as...
The Crypto Community Is Not Yet Behind the Recent Market Rebound, According Analytics Firm Santiment
Social metrics indicate the crypto community isn’t embracing the latest market rebound, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment reports that the frequency of “sell” mentions on Twitter, Reddit and Discord has hit a two-month high despite the recent modest price increases for Bitcoin (BTC) and most of the crypto market.
DAM Finance Receives Strategic Investment From Arrington Capital Moonbeam Growth Fund
DPRIME Asset Modules Finance (‘DAM Finance’ or ‘DAM’), a protocol for creating purchasing power from cross-chain token portfolios, is pleased to share that it has received funding from the Arrington Capital Moonbeam Growth Fund. The investment in DAM Finance is the third major investment by the...
