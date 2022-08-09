Bitcoin (BTC) Setting Up To Flash Historically ‘Incredible’ Bullish Signal, Says Veteran Trader Tone Vays

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that it will support only the Ethereum proof-of-stake chain once the leading smart contract platform completes its highly anticipated Merge. In a statement, Circle says that it made its decision based on the role it plays in the Ethereum ecosystem as the issuer of the biggest ERC-20 token and the “largest dollar-backed” stablecoin on the network.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO