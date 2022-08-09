Read full article on original website
Dana Altman provides update on status of highly-touted Oregon signee Tyrone Williams
Dana Altman’s Oregon program made waves during the last recruiting cycle when it landed a commitment from the nation’s leading junior college scorer, Tyrone Williams. Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 27.7 points while shooting at a 50.9% clip last season at Grayson College in Denison, Texas. According to 247 Sports, he was the No. 3 JUCO player in the class of 2022.
