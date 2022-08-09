The Department of Natural Resources approved a permit for an open pit sand mine in the Hawn State Park area next to Hickory Canyons without performing an environmental study because Missouri is “pro-business”, and the mining industry is extremely profitable. The mine company is not held responsible for the environmental destruction they leave behind and our campaign finance laws allow companies like NextGen Silica to permanently destroy prime, viable land, leaving a giant hole in the ground projected to be around 150 feet deep, while donating money to the politicians that run the DNR at the same time. We are told the mine creates jobs, but it actually destroys all jobs in the future on the property except one.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO