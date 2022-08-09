Read full article on original website
NextGen Silica Mine Ends, Toxic Landfill Begins
The Department of Natural Resources approved a permit for an open pit sand mine in the Hawn State Park area next to Hickory Canyons without performing an environmental study because Missouri is “pro-business”, and the mining industry is extremely profitable. The mine company is not held responsible for the environmental destruction they leave behind and our campaign finance laws allow companies like NextGen Silica to permanently destroy prime, viable land, leaving a giant hole in the ground projected to be around 150 feet deep, while donating money to the politicians that run the DNR at the same time. We are told the mine creates jobs, but it actually destroys all jobs in the future on the property except one.
Blunt congratulates Missourians accepted to U.S. Service Academies
WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) congratulated the new class of Missourians who accepted appointments to attend U.S. military service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy. The following 14...
Spire Missouri gas customers to see increase in rates
JEFFERSON CITY—Spire Missouri, Inc. (Spire Missouri) natural gas customers in the eastern half of Missouri will see rates increase starting September 1, 2022. The rate hike reflects an adjustment to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
MODDC hosts ‘Make Informed Employment Decisions with Missouri Disability Benefits 101’ online workshop
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council hosts “Learning with MODDC” online workshop titled “Make Informed Employment Decisions with Missouri Disability Benefits 101” with Nicholas Love, community inclusion director at the World Institute on Disability (WID). This workshop will be virtual, hosted by Zoom, at 3 p.m. CT, Monday, August 22.
Illness forces closing of Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center
STE. GENEVIEVE—The director of the Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center announced Wednesday evening that the center would be closed Thursday and Friday, due to illness. Tina Winch said there were not enough employees available to staff the facility. She plans to reopen Monday if everyone is feeling better. She did not disclose the nature of the illness. The closing means there will be no home delivery of meals and no meals served at the facility.
It’s Fair Time!
SEDALIA – The 2022 Missouri State Fair is OPEN!. Tents big and small, concession and vendor stands, the carnival and exhibit buildings have come to life all around the fairgrounds. Dustgard, sponsored by Scotwood Industries, was applied to the grounds in an effort to prevent dust while fairgoers have “Buckets of Fun.”
Missouri attorney general files amicus brief in support of ending unlawful CDC mask mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office joined 22 other states in filing an amicus brief in Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. vs. Joseph R. Biden, opposing President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) interstate travel mask mandate. The attorneys general argue that the district court correctly vacated the federal mask mandate, which exceeds the CDC’s authority and infringes on each state’s ability to enact its own public health rules.
Mo State Fair Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion market pen of chickens announced
SEDALIA, Mo. – Blake Gates, son of Brian and Peggy Gates, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Market Pen of Chickens at the Missouri State Fair. Blake is from Cairo, and is a member of the Neighborly Community 4-H club. Blake’s prize-winning pen of chickens weighed an average of 6.1 pounds.
MSHP reports
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report. 43-year-old Jenny T. Ngo of St. Louis at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, on a Ste. Genevieve County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb announced￼
SEDALIA, Mo. – Preslie Strader, daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion market lamb at the Missouri State Fair. Preslie is from Salem, and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Payton‘s prize-winning market lamb weighed 147 pounds. The Reserve...
Mo State Fair: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goats announced￼
SEDALIA, Mo. – Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Wether Goat at the Missouri State Fair. Ty is from Houstonia and is a member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. Ty’s prize-winning wether goat weighed 85 pounds. The Reserve...
United Way to hold Annual Campaign Kickoff
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI – United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) invites community members to help everyone ‘Win the Game of Life’ by attending their 2022 Campaign Kickoff. The fun and informative luncheon will be held September 1st from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. The luncheon returns following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Give blood or platelets for chance at year’s supply of gas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission meets Monday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room.
