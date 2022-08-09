Read full article on original website
2022 Missouri State Fair Queen Crowned
Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb announced￼
SEDALIA, Mo. – Preslie Strader, daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion market lamb at the Missouri State Fair. Preslie is from Salem, and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Payton‘s prize-winning market lamb weighed 147 pounds. The Reserve...
Mo State Fair: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goats announced￼
SEDALIA, Mo. – Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Wether Goat at the Missouri State Fair. Ty is from Houstonia and is a member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. Ty’s prize-winning wether goat weighed 85 pounds. The Reserve...
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
Here’s How To Save Cash at the Missouri State Fair
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
$50,000 Powerball ticket won in Independence
The Missouri Lottery said the ticket was sold at Zedz at East 35th Street and South Sterling Avenue in Independence for the July 30 drawing.
It’s Fair Time!
SEDALIA – The 2022 Missouri State Fair is OPEN!. Tents big and small, concession and vendor stands, the carnival and exhibit buildings have come to life all around the fairgrounds. Dustgard, sponsored by Scotwood Industries, was applied to the grounds in an effort to prevent dust while fairgoers have “Buckets of Fun.”
Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires
ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings Wednesday night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
Lee’s Summit family threatened over Summit Waves incident
A Lee's Summit family said it received threats after speaking out about an abruptly canceled family party at Summit Waves water park.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!
The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
Farmers Almanac For 2023 Predicts Cold Winter. Are You Happy Or Sad?
Are you familiar with the Farmers' Almanac? If you are not, it is an annual American periodical that has been in continuous publication since 1818. Published by Geiger of Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers' Almanac provides long-range weather predictions for both the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition has been released...
