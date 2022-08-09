ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

921news.com

2022 Missouri State Fair Queen Crowned

Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb announced￼

SEDALIA, Mo. – Preslie Strader, daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion market lamb at the Missouri State Fair. Preslie is from Salem, and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Payton‘s prize-winning market lamb weighed 147 pounds. The Reserve...
SEDALIA, MO
suntimesnews.com

It’s Fair Time!

SEDALIA – The 2022 Missouri State Fair is OPEN!. Tents big and small, concession and vendor stands, the carnival and exhibit buildings have come to life all around the fairgrounds. Dustgard, sponsored by Scotwood Industries, was applied to the grounds in an effort to prevent dust while fairgoers have “Buckets of Fun.”
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!

The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

