Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors

Image via Dairy Delite

The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.

A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dairy Delite, with locations on Old Bristol Pike and Woodbourne Road in Levittown, was recently featured as one off several Philadelphia-area ice cream shops who have been experimenting with unique flavors. One of the flavors, which is not offered any more, was a purple “mystery flavor” ice cream whose recipe was so secret that only the owner knew what it was.

Owner Dave Scott later revealed it to be purple yams blended into soft serve.

Among the other unique flavors the Old Bristol Pike shop offers is banana, pumpkin, and apple.

The Woodbourne Road location offers a blend of Philadelphia strawberry puree and vanilla ice cream

“We’ll rotate flavors, otherwise we’d need seven or eight machines,” said Dave Wheeler, owner of the Woodbourne shop. Graham cracker and a vegan Dole Whip ice cream are also offered at this location.

