Bristol, PA

Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via JAKIB Media Sports

Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host and Bucks County native, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad.

Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media Partners, a Jenkintown-based sports content outlet. Missanelli will be joined by co-hosts Devan Kaney, Derrick Gunn, and Seth Joyner. The show will begin as the upcoming Philadelphia Eagles season kicks off.

Born in Bristol, Missanelli is one of the most important sports personalities to come out of the Bucks County area. For years, he reported on sports for The Philadelphia Inquirer before getting his start in the Philadelphia sports radio world. He has also worked for ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles fans will have a new program to look forward to as the Birds begin their pregame season with a home game against the New York Jets on Aug. 12. Their first regular season game will take place on Sept. 11 against the Detroit Lions at Fords Field.

Read more about Missanelli’s new job and Bucks County roots at Crossing Broad.

Comments / 0

 

