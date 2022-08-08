Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy
Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Lowered to $115 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan lowered the price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two stock names offer a portfolio centerpiece and a hidden opportunity.
StreetInsider.com
GrainCorp Ltd. (GNC:AU) (GRCLF) PT Lowered to AUD8.50 at UBS
UBS analyst Apoorv Sehgal lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Admiral Group Plc. (ADM:LN) (AMIGY) PT Raised to GBP17.80 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Ascendis Pharma (ASND) PT Lowered to $148 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
StreetInsider.com
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRA:GR) (FPRUF) PT Raised to EUR55 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Elodie Rall raised the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Strix Group PLC (KETL:LN) PT Lowered to GBP2.45 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Lydia Kenny lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
StreetInsider.com
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SHF:GR) PT Lowered to EUR34 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Wolfgang Specht lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
