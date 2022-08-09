Read full article on original website
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe. Amid sanctions on Russian payments - which had reportedly stalled the flow of oil into Europe via Ukraine's pipelines - a Hungarian refiner has paid the transfer fees enabling the spice oil to flow. Bloomberg reports that Hungarian...
China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal. Multi-pronged memorandum of understanding between Aramco and Sinopec lays the basis for increased cooperation. China uses Russia’s new leverage over Saudi Arabia and OPEC to deploy its own strategy to accrete and exploit power over the Middle East’s huge oil...
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data. An unusual discrepancy has showed up in two sets of trade data in China. Depending on which official sources you use, China’s trade surplus, could either be overstated or under-reported by a staggering $166 billion over the past year.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day. The Syrian Oil Ministry released a statement on 9 August accusing US forces occupying Syria of being responsible for the theft of most of the country’s oil. "The amount of oil production during the first half of...
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage. US offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
Argentina hikes interest rate by 950 basis points to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high
The central bank raised the benchmark "Leliq" rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%. Prices rose 7.4% in July, above expectations and pushing annual inflation to a 20-year high of 71%. The bank said its decision "will help reduce inflation expectations for the remainder of the year" Argentina's...
Starbucks Has Faced Union Strikes in 17 States Amid Wage Disputes
America's largest coffee chain has a grande problem. Starbucks locations have been impacted by at least 55 strikes in 17 US states, according to...
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
Here are 3 warnings signs about the economy seen in corporate America
The majority of America's top companies have reported strong earnings. But warning signs about the economy are also emerging from their corporate earnings. At first look, American companies seem to be doing just fine in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Aug. 5.
6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy
Wind turbines now produce more power in the U.S. than the entire country used in 1950. Electric vehicles account for 5% of new-car sales, a tipping point that in other countries has led to 25% adoption within four years. Sources of energy like solar panels that seemed like anachronistic tree-hugger technology less than a decade ago.
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
Putin’s War Hurls His Economy Back Four Years in One Quarter
Putin's invasion of Ukraine set Russia's economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack. In a bleak tally of the war for Russia, an economy that was picking up speed at the start of 2022 swung into a contraction during the second quarter. Data due on Friday will show gross domestic product shrank for the first time in over a year.
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
