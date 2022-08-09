Read full article on original website
Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
The worst idea in food? Expiration dates
Food labels with hard expiration dates are rarely necessary, poorly designed, and cause excess food waste. So supermarkets are beginning to remove them. Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste.
Rivian losses surge to $1.7 billion as production ramps up
Rivian said Thursday that it lost $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022 as it works to ramp up its vehicle production amid the on-going supply chain crunch. The automaker's losses more than doubled from the same period last year, when it lost $580 million.
Starbucks Has Faced Union Strikes in 17 States Amid Wage Disputes
America's largest coffee chain has a grande problem. Starbucks locations have been impacted by at least 55 strikes in 17 US states, according to...
The Madness Of Groupthink
Authored by Robert Malone via Brownstone Institute,. “Madness is the exception in individuals but the rule in groups.”. We all seek to understand the root causes of the COVIDcrisis. We crave an answer, and hope is that we can find some sort of rationale for the harm that has been done, something that will help make sense out of one of the most profound policy fiascos in the history of the United States.
Clothing subscriptions like Stitch Fix were once hot
Retailers rushed to enter the subscription space, curating boxes of clothing and other items. But consumers are showing signs they're no longer interested.
Here are 3 warnings signs about the economy seen in corporate America
The majority of America's top companies have reported strong earnings. But warning signs about the economy are also emerging from their corporate earnings. At first look, American companies seem to be doing just fine in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Aug. 5.
The top 10 takeaways for businesses and financial Institutions about the IRA
From grants for renewable energy to an increased focus on greenhouse gas reporting and massive investments in climate tech, the IRA has far-reaching implications for business in all sectors of the economy. After a weekend marathon “vote-a-rama,” the U.S. Senate gaveled through a 50 to 51 party-line vote to approve...
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
Some social media influencers are being paid thousands to endorse cryptocurrency projects
Ben Armstrong says his crisis of conscience came in January of this year, when he realized he had to stop a business practice he — and a lot of other people in his line of work — had been engaged in for years. Armstrong is one of the...
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal. Multi-pronged memorandum of understanding between Aramco and Sinopec lays the basis for increased cooperation. China uses Russia’s new leverage over Saudi Arabia and OPEC to deploy its own strategy to accrete and exploit power over the Middle East’s huge oil...
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Dave Ramsey’s inflation survival tips
Consumers have been facing a number of challenges as inflation has sent the price of everyday household items higher. That has many relying on credit cards and reward programs to try cushioning the blow. "We've seen decades since we've been in this bad position. And people are going to fix...
Advice for Handling Retiring During a Financial Downturn
Most Americans finance their retirement with a certain amount of faith. It's challenging to maintain that optimism in moments like these, when it seems just about everything is at stake and nothing is certain. You could call the American approach to retirement gambling, and you wouldn't be wrong. The markets...
Head Of The Lancet's COVID-19 Investigation Is "Convinced" It Came Out Of A Lab
Head Of The Lancet's COVID-19 Investigation Is "Convinced" It Came Out Of A Lab. The head of the preeminent scientific journal The Lancet’s COVID-19 origins Commission is ‘convinced’ that the virus came out of a lab and says that a real investigation is being blocked. Professor Jeffrey...
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data. An unusual discrepancy has showed up in two sets of trade data in China. Depending on which official sources you use, China’s trade surplus, could either be overstated or under-reported by a staggering $166 billion over the past year.
