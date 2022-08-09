ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

VISTA Careers: The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community. Queen Street Flats will occupy the...
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
VISTA Careers — Centric Bank

Centric Bank, a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

