Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
VISTA Careers: The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
Henderson High School Grad Earns Scholarship from Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Delaware.
Hiring Chesco: Five Email Management Tips to Help You Communicate More Effectively at Work
Email is a big part of work and knowing how to properly manage it can help you communicate more effectively, writes Asia Johnson for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. There are several ways where you can improve your email management, including formatting your emails. It is important...
Kamira Evans Named Chief of Staff at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media announces that P.I.T.’s Director of Student Affairs Kamira Evans has accepted a new role as Chief of Staff and Student Engagement. In this role, Kamira will take over HR functions for P.I.T. She will also serve as the Secretary to the Board...
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community. Queen Street Flats will occupy the...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
Home of the Sparrow Stars and Strides Challenge Raises Over $3,000
Image via Home of the Sparrow. Home of the Sparrow’s recent fundraiser, Stars and Strides Challenge to End Homelessness, raised $3,413 to help homeless families in Chester County.
Exton Teen Takes Retirement Community Residents Back to the Past By Crooning Classics
Vincent Romano.Image via Michael Romano. Through the influence of his grandfather, Exton teen Vincent Romano became enamored with iconic signers of the 20th century as he was growing up, but he never imagined the legendary genre would impact him years later, writes Courtney Diener-Stokes for the Times Herald.
SCORE: The Do’s and Don’ts of Turning Your Hobby into a Business
Do you or someone you know enjoy a hobby such as working with textiles – weaving, spinning, tie-dye, fabric bleaching – or crafts/artistic items made of wood, bamboo, glass, jute, soil, etc.?. Many talented artisans have been creating handicrafts as a hobby for centuries, locally and nationally. There’s...
Malvern House of the Week: Spectacular Mid-Century Modern On Over 11 Sylvan Acres in Spring City
A spectacular mid-century modern home with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. This stunning 1966 stone and wood residence is nestled on more than eleven sylvan acres boasting breathtaking hillside views and walking trails, along with a heated swimming pool. .
VISTA Careers — Centric Bank
Centric Bank, a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
Residents’ Grassroots Campaign Hopes to Save Rock Hill Farm in Willistown Township from Development
A group of Willistown Township residents have banded together and started a grassroots campaign to save Rock Hill Farm that is being eyed for luxury home development, writes Kevin Riordan for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The rolling hills, meadows, and woodlands of Rock Hill Farm have been owned by a conservation-minded...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
Brandywine Conservancy Marks Milestone Recovery Effort Nearly Year After Devastating Floodwaters
From left, Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, state Rep. Craig Williams, Virginia Logan, executive director of The Frolic Weymouth and chief executive officer of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and Tim Boyce, executive director of Emergency Services Delaware County. On Tuesday,...
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Best Places for Small Business Owners in PA
Chester County is one of the best places for small business owners in Pennsylvania, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the best counties for small business owners, the study measured the proportion of people with small business income, the reported business income, and the amount of tax residents must pay on their income.
These Local Pet-Friendly Restaurants Allow You to Dine Out with Your Four-Legged Companion
Many local restaurants that have opened their patios for outdoor dining during summer months are happy to welcome leashed pets and even offer special pet menus so that both you and your pooch can fully enjoy your dining out experience, writes Gina Mullen for County Lines Magazine. One such restaurant...
Chester County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
West Chester Pilot with Passion for Animal Advocacy Boosts Devotion for Animal Air Rescues
West Chester airline pilot Erin Mariah Murphy has been flying planes since she was a teenager, but that is not her only passion, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. “By trade I’m an airline pilot, but by passion, I am an animal advocate,” she said. Murphy adopted rescue dog...
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).
