Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe. Amid sanctions on Russian payments - which had reportedly stalled the flow of oil into Europe via Ukraine's pipelines - a Hungarian refiner has paid the transfer fees enabling the spice oil to flow. Bloomberg reports that Hungarian...
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day. The Syrian Oil Ministry released a statement on 9 August accusing US forces occupying Syria of being responsible for the theft of most of the country’s oil. "The amount of oil production during the first half of...
UK economy shrinks in 2nd quarter, sharpening recession fear
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom's economy shrank in the three months to June, figures released Friday showed — a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless added to jitters about the rocky months ahead.The Office for National Statistics said Britain’s gross domestic product fell by 0.1% between April and June, down from 0.8% growth in the previous quarter. GDP shrank by 0.6% in June, and growth estimates for May were revised down from 0.5% to 0.4%.The statistics office said health spending was the biggest contributor to the fall, as the government scaled down coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs.“Many retailers also had a tough quarter,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan. “These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter,” partly as a result of celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.Analysts said the decline did not necessarily mean the start of a recession, often defined as two quarters of economic contraction. The Bank of England, however, says the U.K. will likely fall into recession later this year as a cost-of-living crisis worsens and inflation rises above the current 9.4%.Hub peek embed (BorisJohnson) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies, and another increase is due in October, when the average’s bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.“The fall in U.K. GDP during the second quarter was largely down to noise,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING Economics. “But the risk of recession is rising quickly, with gas futures hitting new highs for next winter and our latest estimates suggesting the household energy price cap could come close to 5,000 pounds in the second quarter of next year. Much now depends on fiscal policy announcements in the...
Here are 3 warnings signs about the economy seen in corporate America
The majority of America's top companies have reported strong earnings. But warning signs about the economy are also emerging from their corporate earnings. At first look, American companies seem to be doing just fine in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Aug. 5.
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal. Multi-pronged memorandum of understanding between Aramco and Sinopec lays the basis for increased cooperation. China uses Russia’s new leverage over Saudi Arabia and OPEC to deploy its own strategy to accrete and exploit power over the Middle East’s huge oil...
Bad News Is Good, Good News Is Bad For Stocks ... Except For This Week
Summary July CPI results are in, and the markets rallied on news that U.S. inflation is experiencing some cooling. CPI of 8.5% is good news, and the markets are responding favorably. Beware! Irrational exuberance may be prompting investors to invest in stocks that have fallen amid market volatility, negative investor sentiment, and earnings miss that are now rallying following CPI news. Weeks of the bear bounce have given way to good news that was bad for the stock market, and bad news that resulted in the markets reacting positively. Avoid being caught off-guard regardless of the news. Investing in stocks with volatile price swings can be a recipe for investments at risk of performing poorly. Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings provides you with tools for evaluating stocks to create a portfolio to identify high-risk stocks and those with Strong Buy ratings. July CPI, Inflation, and the Jobs Report.
Putin’s War Hurls His Economy Back Four Years in One Quarter
Putin's invasion of Ukraine set Russia's economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack. In a bleak tally of the war for Russia, an economy that was picking up speed at the start of 2022 swung into a contraction during the second quarter. Data due on Friday will show gross domestic product shrank for the first time in over a year.
Advice for Handling Retiring During a Financial Downturn
Most Americans finance their retirement with a certain amount of faith. It's challenging to maintain that optimism in moments like these, when it seems just about everything is at stake and nothing is certain. You could call the American approach to retirement gambling, and you wouldn't be wrong. The markets...
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Top economists voice concern over possible recession
While some members of the Biden administration spent their Wednesday celebrating an 8.5% year-over-year inflation rate for July, one former Democratic U.S. Treasury secretary expressed a little more skepticism. "Historically, every time we have had unemployment below four and inflation above four, we have had a recession within the next...
