Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller recently met her 100th great-grandchild, a baby boy born to her granddaughter, Christine Balster, writes Elyse DiPisa for NBC 10. The latest addition to the family was supposed to be the 99th great-grandchild, but he ended up arriving a week past the due date and nabbing the milestone title in the process. And to make the occasion even more special, he arrived shortly before his great-grandmother is due to turn 100 herself.

BLUE BELL, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO