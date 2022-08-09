Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
‘Beauty in the Simple Things:’ Photographer Who Spent Key Years in West Chester Influenced By Andrew Wyeth
For Kate Woodman, a storytelling photographer who lived in West Chester during her grad school years, nostalgia is often the main influence behind her images, writes Feroz Khan for The Phoblographer. This is easily recognizable in her latest series, Sisters Americana, which examines sibling and family relationships in a rural...
Ridley Park Natives Take Fresh Look at Menendez Brothers on Investigation Discovery
Two Ridley Park natives are taking a fresh look at the Menendez brothers murder case in their new show, “Menendez Brothers Misjudges?” airing Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m., on Discovery, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The show is part of Discovery’s “Shocking Crimes of the 90s“...
Actress, Bucks County Native, To Star in Upcoming Series on WWII Women’s Baseball League
A well-known actress with Bucks County roots will be acting in an upcoming series based on a women’s baseball league formed during World War II. Members of the editorial staff at Windobi wrote about the local actress’ upcoming role. Molly Ephraim, who has performed in movies such as...
Exton Teen Takes Retirement Community Residents Back to the Past By Crooning Classics
Through the influence of his grandfather, Exton teen Vincent Romano became enamored with iconic signers of the 20th century as he was growing up, but he never imagined the legendary genre would impact him years later, writes Courtney Diener-Stokes for the Times Herald. Romano, 19, sang in choir and performed...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Hopewell Furnace in Elverson Celebrates 84 Years Since Its Establishment as a National Historic Site
On August 6, community members and visitors gathered at the site of Hopewell Furnace in Elverson to celebrate the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site, according to a staff report from the Berks Weekly. During the day, attendees got to witness Revolutionary War era...
Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance
Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
N.Y Times: Wayne Actress Is Driving Force Behind Amazon’s New ‘A League of Their Own’ Show
Abbi Jacobson, a Wayne native and Conestoga High School graduate, is the driving force behind Amazon’s new A League of Their Own show, writes Alexis Soloski for the New York Times. Jacobson co-created and stars in the series that expands on the story told in the popular 1992 movie....
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Found His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making in the city of Phoenixville, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día. Rosa came to New York City from El Salvador in 1989. There, he...
Local Woman, Who Once Had Plans to Become a Nun, Welcomes Her 100th Great-Grandchild
Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller recently met her 100th great-grandchild, a baby boy born to her granddaughter, Christine Balster, writes Elyse DiPisa for NBC 10. The latest addition to the family was supposed to be the 99th great-grandchild, but he ended up arriving a week past the due date and nabbing the milestone title in the process. And to make the occasion even more special, he arrived shortly before his great-grandmother is due to turn 100 herself.
West Chester Pilot with Passion for Animal Advocacy Boosts Devotion for Animal Air Rescues
West Chester airline pilot Erin Mariah Murphy has been flying planes since she was a teenager, but that is not her only passion, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. “By trade I’m an airline pilot, but by passion, I am an animal advocate,” she said. Murphy adopted rescue dog...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Home of the Sparrow Stars and Strides Challenge Raises Over $3,000
Image via Home of the Sparrow. Home of the Sparrow’s recent fundraiser, Stars and Strides Challenge to End Homelessness, raised $3,413 to help homeless families in Chester County.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
Copy of ‘Like the Club at Home’: Couple’s Modern Touches Lend Playful Edge to Their New Bryn Mawr Abode
When Bob and Shannon Heilig decided last year to move with their sons from Center City to Bryn Mawr, they wanted a home that would offer a mix of old-world charm and modern elements, writes Erica Moody for the Philadelphia magazine. After they found the perfect traditional house, they hired...
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
