Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO