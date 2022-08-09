Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
SCORE: The Do’s and Don’ts of Turning Your Hobby into a Business
Do you or someone you know enjoy a hobby such as working with textiles – weaving, spinning, tie-dye, fabric bleaching – or crafts/artistic items made of wood, bamboo, glass, jute, soil, etc.?. Many talented artisans have been creating handicrafts as a hobby for centuries, locally and nationally. There’s...
Thirty Lamb McErlane Attorneys Recognized as 2022 Main Line Today Top Lawyers
Images via Lamb McErlane. Continuing the firm’s annual high rankings on the annual “Top Lawyers” list published by Main Line Today, thirty attorneys from Lamb McErlane PC have been recognized in 2022. In addition, partners Mary-Ellen Allen, Rocco Imperatrice, John Stanzione and Scot Withers are ranked No. 1 in the region in their respective practice areas.
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Chester County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe CafarchioImage via Meridian Bank. Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community. Queen Street Flats will occupy the...
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
Hiring Chesco: Five Email Management Tips to Help You Communicate More Effectively at Work
Email is a big part of work and knowing how to properly manage it can help you communicate more effectively, writes Asia Johnson for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. There are several ways where you can improve your email management, including formatting your emails. It is important...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home of the Sparrow Stars and Strides Challenge Raises Over $3,000
Home of the Sparrow’s recent fundraiser, Stars and Strides Challenge to End Homelessness, raised $3,413 to help homeless families in Chester County. Participants in the annual July event covered 3,841 miles, the equivalent of running round Chester County five times. More than 60 people registered to participate in the...
Spring Garden Township Grows Gathering Spaces for Community
After more than 25 years in the playground design business, General Recreation’s consultant Steve Hemler still approaches a new client like Spring Garden Township, and a new project with youthful enthusiasm. Here’s how he described coming on board with Spring Garden Township project in York, PA. “We’ve been...
Parent Company of West Chester-Based QVC Implementing Turnaround Plan Amid Declines in Revenue
West Chester-based Qurate Retail, owner of QVC and HSN, is implementing a turnaround plan amid significant declines in revenue that the video commerce giant recorded across the board during the second quarter, according to a staff report from PYMNTS.com. Qurate revenue dropped by 16 percent to $3 billion, with its...
Brandywine Conservancy Marks Milestone Recovery Effort Nearly Year After Devastating Floodwaters
From left, Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, state Rep. Craig Williams, Virginia Logan, executive director of The Frolic Weymouth and chief executive officer of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and Tim Boyce, executive director of Emergency Services Delaware County. On Tuesday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Best Places for Small Business Owners in PA
Chester County is one of the best places for small business owners in Pennsylvania, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the best counties for small business owners, the study measured the proportion of people with small business income, the reported business income, and the amount of tax residents must pay on their income.
Immaculata Welcomes Sister Antoine as New Vice President for Mission, Ministry
Immaculata University has announced that Sister Antoine Therese Lawlor, IHM ’71 assumes the position of vice president for Mission and Ministry—only the second IHM Sister to serve in this capacity. Before returning to Pennsylvania and her alma mater, Sister Antoine spent ten years as the assistant to the...
As a Shiitake Takeover Sweeps America, Kennett Square Remains King of Production
As mushrooms were declared one of the top five food trends for this year, new types of friendly fungi products have infiltrated the market, and Kennett Square mushrooms remain king of it all, write Alexa Mencia and Shane Savitsky for Axios. What was once the greenhouse project of Kennett Square...
Residents’ Grassroots Campaign Hopes to Save Rock Hill Farm in Willistown Township from Development
A group of Willistown Township residents have banded together and started a grassroots campaign to save Rock Hill Farm that is being eyed for luxury home development, writes Kevin Riordan for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The rolling hills, meadows, and woodlands of Rock Hill Farm have been owned by a conservation-minded...
Sen. Comitta Introduces Hospital Closure Reform in Light of Closing Two Chesco Hospitals This Year
Senator Carolyn Comitta.Image via Carolyn Comitta. In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures.
Malvern House of the Week: Spectacular Mid-Century Modern On Over 11 Sylvan Acres in Spring City
A spectacular mid-century modern home with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. This stunning 1966 stone and wood residence is nestled on more than eleven sylvan acres boasting breathtaking hillside views and walking trails, along with a heated swimming pool.
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
Kamira Evans Named Chief of Staff at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media announces that P.I.T.’s Director of Student Affairs Kamira Evans has accepted a new role as Chief of Staff and Student Engagement. In this role, Kamira will take over HR functions for P.I.T. She will also serve as the Secretary to the Board...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 2