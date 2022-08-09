ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
