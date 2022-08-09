ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Spring Garden Township Grows Gathering Spaces for Community

After more than 25 years in the playground design business, General Recreation’s consultant Steve Hemler still approaches a new client like Spring Garden Township, and a new project with youthful enthusiasm. Here’s how he described coming on board with Spring Garden Township project in York, PA. “We’ve been...
YORK, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Local Billionaire Developer Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
AUDUBON, PA
VISTA.Today

Want to Go to an Eagles Game? Costs for Family Football Outing Will Increase By 2025

Taking the whole family to a Philadelphia Eagles game will become much more punishing to fans’ wallets in the next three years, according to a staff report from CBS Philly. A new study from Betway found that the costs of going to a game are expected to soar over the coming years. The study looked at which teams have bumped their prices up the most in the last several years and then created a formula to determine how much going to NFL games in 2025 is going to cost. The total price is calculated for a family of four and includes tickets, parking, beverage, food, and souvenir costs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
