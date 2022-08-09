Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Spring Garden Township Grows Gathering Spaces for Community
After more than 25 years in the playground design business, General Recreation’s consultant Steve Hemler still approaches a new client like Spring Garden Township, and a new project with youthful enthusiasm. Here’s how he described coming on board with Spring Garden Township project in York, PA. “We’ve been...
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
Local Billionaire Developer Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
Residents’ Grassroots Campaign Hopes to Save Rock Hill Farm in Willistown Township from Development
A group of Willistown Township residents have banded together and started a grassroots campaign to save Rock Hill Farm that is being eyed for luxury home development, writes Kevin Riordan for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The rolling hills, meadows, and woodlands of Rock Hill Farm have been owned by a conservation-minded...
Chester County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
Brandywine Conservancy Marks Milestone Recovery Effort Nearly Year After Devastating Floodwaters
From left, Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, state Rep. Craig Williams, Virginia Logan, executive director of The Frolic Weymouth and chief executive officer of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and Tim Boyce, executive director of Emergency Services Delaware County. On Tuesday,...
Malvern House of the Week: Spectacular Mid-Century Modern On Over 11 Sylvan Acres in Spring City
A spectacular mid-century modern home with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. This stunning 1966 stone and wood residence is nestled on more than eleven sylvan acres boasting breathtaking hillside views and walking trails, along with a heated swimming pool. .
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
As a Shiitake Takeover Sweeps America, Kennett Square Remains King of Production
As mushrooms were declared one of the top five food trends for this year, new types of friendly fungi products have infiltrated the market, and Kennett Square mushrooms remain king of it all, write Alexa Mencia and Shane Savitsky for Axios.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
Loche Aerie Mansion in Malvern.Image via Loch Aerie Mansion. If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine.
Exton Teen Takes Retirement Community Residents Back to the Past By Crooning Classics
Through the influence of his grandfather, Exton teen Vincent Romano became enamored with iconic signers of the 20th century as he was growing up, but he never imagined the legendary genre would impact him years later, writes Courtney Diener-Stokes for the Times Herald. Romano, 19, sang in choir and performed...
VISTA Careers: The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
Home of the Sparrow Stars and Strides Challenge Raises Over $3,000
Image via Home of the Sparrow. Home of the Sparrow’s recent fundraiser, Stars and Strides Challenge to End Homelessness, raised $3,413 to help homeless families in Chester County.
Want to Go to an Eagles Game? Costs for Family Football Outing Will Increase By 2025
Taking the whole family to a Philadelphia Eagles game will become much more punishing to fans’ wallets in the next three years, according to a staff report from CBS Philly. A new study from Betway found that the costs of going to a game are expected to soar over the coming years. The study looked at which teams have bumped their prices up the most in the last several years and then created a formula to determine how much going to NFL games in 2025 is going to cost. The total price is calculated for a family of four and includes tickets, parking, beverage, food, and souvenir costs.
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Found His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making in the city of Phoenixville, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día. Rosa came to New York City from El Salvador in 1989. There, he...
West Chester Pilot with Passion for Animal Advocacy Boosts Devotion for Animal Air Rescues
West Chester airline pilot Erin Mariah Murphy has been flying planes since she was a teenager, but that is not her only passion, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. “By trade I’m an airline pilot, but by passion, I am an animal advocate,” she said. Murphy adopted rescue dog...
VISTA Careers: CCRES
CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
