Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
