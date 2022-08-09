ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts

Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy