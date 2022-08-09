‘Picked by the One Team I Was Rooting for My Entire Life,’ Malvern Prep Grad Now a Member of Phillies Organization

Taking the whole family to a Philadelphia Eagles game will become much more punishing to fans’ wallets in the next three years, according to a staff report from CBS Philly. A new study from Betway found that the costs of going to a game are expected to soar over the coming years. The study looked at which teams have bumped their prices up the most in the last several years and then created a formula to determine how much going to NFL games in 2025 is going to cost. The total price is calculated for a family of four and includes tickets, parking, beverage, food, and souvenir costs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO