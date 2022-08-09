Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
VISTA Careers: The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
Hiring Chesco: Five Email Management Tips to Help You Communicate More Effectively at Work
Email is a big part of work and knowing how to properly manage it can help you communicate more effectively, writes Asia Johnson for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. There are several ways where you can improve your email management, including formatting your emails. It is important...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Henderson High School Grad Earns Scholarship from Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Delaware.
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Chester County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
Sen. Comitta Introduces Hospital Closure Reform in Light of Closing Two Chesco Hospitals This Year
In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures. . “A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people deserve a complete...
Thirty Lamb McErlane Attorneys Recognized as 2022 Main Line Today Top Lawyers
Continuing the firm’s annual high rankings on the annual “Top Lawyers” list published by Main Line Today, thirty attorneys from Lamb McErlane PC have been recognized in 2022. In addition, partners Mary-Ellen Allen, Rocco Imperatrice, John Stanzione and Scot Withers are ranked No. 1 in the region in their respective practice areas.
VISTA Careers — All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Senior Electronic Technician/Development. This position...
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community. Queen Street Flats will occupy the...
Find Out How WilmU Works for You at Virtual Open House on Aug. 17
Image via Wilmington University. Find out how to make your move with a Wilmington University degree or certificate at a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 7 AM-7 PM.
Brandywine Conservancy Marks Milestone Recovery Effort Nearly Year After Devastating Floodwaters
From left, Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, state Rep. Craig Williams, Virginia Logan, executive director of The Frolic Weymouth and chief executive officer of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and Tim Boyce, executive director of Emergency Services Delaware County. On Tuesday,...
Home of the Sparrow Stars and Strides Challenge Raises Over $3,000
Image via Home of the Sparrow. Home of the Sparrow’s recent fundraiser, Stars and Strides Challenge to End Homelessness, raised $3,413 to help homeless families in Chester County.
Residents’ Grassroots Campaign Hopes to Save Rock Hill Farm in Willistown Township from Development
A group of Willistown Township residents have banded together and started a grassroots campaign to save Rock Hill Farm that is being eyed for luxury home development, writes Kevin Riordan for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The rolling hills, meadows, and woodlands of Rock Hill Farm have been owned by a conservation-minded...
Parent Company of West Chester-Based QVC Implementing Turnaround Plan Amid Declines in Revenue
West Chester-based Qurate Retail, owner of QVC and HSN, is implementing a turnaround plan amid significant declines in revenue that the video commerce giant recorded across the board during the second quarter, according to a staff report from PYMNTS.com. Qurate revenue dropped by 16 percent to $3 billion, with its...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Best Places for Small Business Owners in PA
Chester County is one of the best places for small business owners in Pennsylvania, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the best counties for small business owners, the study measured the proportion of people with small business income, the reported business income, and the amount of tax residents must pay on their income.
West Chester Pilot with Passion for Animal Advocacy Boosts Devotion for Animal Air Rescues
West Chester airline pilot Erin Mariah Murphy has been flying planes since she was a teenager, but that is not her only passion, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. “By trade I’m an airline pilot, but by passion, I am an animal advocate,” she said.
