If Brandon Ingram had gone No. 1 at the 2016 NBA Draft, Duke basketball alums would account for a third of the past dozen top selections. The Blue Devils who were first off the board in that span are Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019), and Paolo Banchero (2022). RELATED: Kyrie Irving could ...

DURHAM, NC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO