Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO