Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Test Drive Turns into Grand Theft Auto at Columbus Honda Dealer
COLUMBUS, OH – A test drive at a local Honda dealer in Columbus turned into...
Columbus man shot checking on crash outside his home; suspected stolen vehicle left at scene
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while checking on a crash that happened outside his house in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood late Wednesday night. The crash and shooting happened in an alleyway on the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue just after 11:15 p.m., Columbus police said. The man, 36,...
sunny95.com
Man dies when car drives into quarry
COLUMBUS – A man was killed early Thursday when police say he lost control of his car and drove into a quarry on the West Side. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on W. 5th Avenue in a 1998 Toyota Avalon just before 2:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the T-shaped intersection with McKinley Avenue, Sgt. Eric Moore of the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit said.
Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a quarry in west Columbus early Thursday morning. Columbus police said a car was traveling at a high speed on West 5th Avenue when the driver crossed over McKinley Avenue and went through a fence around 2:50 a.m. The...
1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
Mother of man killed by Columbus police drops appeal of wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South […]
Woman killed in northeast Columbus shooting; police seek person of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
sunny95.com
Woman shot to death in NE Side apartment
COLUMBUS – Police are looking for a vehicle they think was involved in a shooting that left a woman dead on the Northeast Side Wednesday night. Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, was found on the floor of an apartment in the 2100 block of Parkville Court at approximately 8:32 p.m. by officers responding to a reported shooting, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Columbus police arrest 44-year-old accused of killing man near Milo-Grogan bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 44-year-old accused of killing a man outside a bar in July. Dwann Joseph Anderson, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday, July 21, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of […]
Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
WTOL-TV
6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
Home Invaders Make Off with Gold Bars, Jewelry in Columbus Robbery
COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police investigators are searching for a group of suspects who stole...
2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwold Road just east of Cleveland Avenue around 10:50 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Columbus police told 10TV News no victims were found at that location, but they said one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound down the road in the 200 block of Landsburn Drive.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
