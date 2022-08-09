ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sunny95.com

Man dies when car drives into quarry

COLUMBUS – A man was killed early Thursday when police say he lost control of his car and drove into a quarry on the West Side. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on W. 5th Avenue in a 1998 Toyota Avalon just before 2:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the T-shaped intersection with McKinley Avenue, Sgt. Eric Moore of the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Woman shot to death in NE Side apartment

COLUMBUS – Police are looking for a vehicle they think was involved in a shooting that left a woman dead on the Northeast Side Wednesday night. Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, was found on the floor of an apartment in the 2100 block of Parkville Court at approximately 8:32 p.m. by officers responding to a reported shooting, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwold Road just east of Cleveland Avenue around 10:50 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Columbus police told 10TV News no victims were found at that location, but they said one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound down the road in the 200 block of Landsburn Drive.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

