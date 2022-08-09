Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. and Magnus Mineral Resources (PVT) Ltd Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Testing IXOS(R) Mining Technology and Implementation at the Penhalonga Gold Mine

Even small amounts of pollution - below some countries’ minimum air quality standards - can increase the risk of death, a new study reveals.Researchers compared census records for more than 7 million people in Canada - one of the cleanest countries in the world - against air pollution data between 1981 and 2016.They found that, despite Canada's relatively clean air, some 7,848 citizens died each year as a result of pollution.Canadians living in the cleanest parts of the country experienced a negative impact on their health, the study said.Professor Michael Brauer from the University of British Columbia, who...

HEALTH ・ 58 MINUTES AGO