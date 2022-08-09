Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. and Magnus Mineral Resources (PVT) Ltd Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Testing IXOS(R) Mining Technology and Implementation at the Penhalonga Gold Mine

Read full article on original website
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Even low levels of air pollution can damage health, study shows
Even small amounts of pollution - below some countries’ minimum air quality standards - can increase the risk of death, a new study reveals.Researchers compared census records for more than 7 million people in Canada - one of the cleanest countries in the world - against air pollution data between 1981 and 2016.They found that, despite Canada's relatively clean air, some 7,848 citizens died each year as a result of pollution.Canadians living in the cleanest parts of the country experienced a negative impact on their health, the study said.Professor Michael Brauer from the University of British Columbia, who...
