Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals formed by particles with two different sizes
The formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) type two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals was studied by performing Monte Carlo simulations with two different size particles. The effect of interactions between particles and between particles and a wall, and the particles size ratios on the formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structure were examined. \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structures formed efficiently when the interaction between equivalently sized particles was smaller than that between differently sized particles. To create \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) on a wall, it was necessary to choose a suitable particles size ratios, and the attraction between the particles and the wall was greater than that between particles.
Nature.com
In-conduit capture of sub-micron volcanic ash particles via turbophoresis and sintering
Ash emission in explosive silicic eruptions can have widespread impacts for human health, agriculture, infrastructure, and aviation. Estimates of the total grainsize distribution (TGSD) generated during explosive magma fragmentation underpins eruption models and ash dispersal forecasts. Conventionally, the TGSD constrained via erupted deposits is assumed to match the TGSD produced at explosive fragmentation. Here we present observations from within the vent of a recent rhyolitic eruption (CordÃ³n Caulle, Chile, 2011"“2012), demonstrating that fine (<63 Î¼m diameter) and ultra-fine (<2.5 Î¼m diameter) ash particles are captured and sintered to fracture surfaces, and thus sequestered in the shallow subsurface, rather than emitted. We establish a conceptual model-uniquely contextualised through a combination of syn-eruptive observations and detailed post-eruption field investigation-in which turbophoresis (particle migration towards zones of lower turbulence) and rapid sintering create an inverse relationship between particle size and the probability of its subsurface capture. Such size-dependent capture efficiency preferentially removes submicron-diameter ash from the erupted componentry, decoupling the erupted size distribution from magmatic source conditions and potentially playing an important role in modulating eruption dynamics.
Phys.org
How do nanoparticles grow? Atomic-scale movie upends 100-year-old theory
For decades, a textbook process known as "Ostwald ripening," named for the Nobel Prize-winning chemist Wilhelm Ostwald, has guided the design of new materials including nanoparticles—tiny materials so small they are invisible to the naked eye. According to this theory, small particles dissolve and redeposit onto the surface of...
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nature.com
A BaTiO/WS composite for piezo-photocatalytic persulfate activation and ofloxacin degradation
Piezoelectric fields can decrease the recombination rate of photogenerated electrons and holes in semiconductors and therewith increase their photocatalytic activities. Here, a BaTiO3/WS2 composite is synthesized and characterized, which combines piezoelectric BaTiO3 nanofibers and WS2 nanosheets. The piezo-photocatalytic effect of the composite on the persulfate activation is studied by monitoring Ofloxacin (OFL) degradation efficiency. Under mechanical forces, LED lamp irradiation, and the addition of 10"‰mM persulfate, the OFL degradation efficiency reaches ~90% within 75"‰min, which is higher than efficiencies obtained for individual BaTiO3, WS2, or TiO3, widely used photocatalysts in the field of water treatment. The boosted degradation efficiency can be ascribed to the promotion of charge carrier separation, resulting from the synergetic effect of the heterostructure and the piezoelectric field induced by the vibration. Moreover, the prepared composite displays good stability over five successive cycles of the degradation process. GC"“MS analysis is used to survey the degradation pathway of OFL during the degradation process. Our results offer insight into strategies for preparing highly effective piezo-photocatalysts in the field of water purification.
Astrophysicists Think They've Found The Mysterious Source of High-Energy Neutrinos
Some of the brightest, most energetic objects in the Universe are the mystery source of high-energy cosmic neutrinos, new research has confirmed. A comprehensive analysis has pretty conclusively linked galaxies hosting blazing nuclei known as blazars with these enigmatic particles. It's a result that provides a really unexpected solution to...
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
CNET
Scientists Investigate Reverse Lightning Bolt That Touched the Edge of Space
On May 14, 2018, a tempest straight from The Twilight Zone rained over Oklahoma. Rather than scatter the Earth with jagged lightning bolts, the shrouds of dense clouds powering this storm spit one 50 miles upward, far enough to graze the ionosphere, or the edge of space. This violent, backward burst of electricity would soon be classified as one of nature's most mysterious atmospheric phenomena: A gigantic jet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Conformational heterogeneity of molecules physisorbed on a gold surface at room temperature
A quantitative single-molecule tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) study at room temperature remained a challenge due to the rapid structural dynamics of molecules exposed to air. Here, we demonstrate the hyperspectral TERS imaging of single or a few brilliant cresyl blue (BCB) molecules at room temperature, along with quantitative spectral analyses. Robust chemical imaging is enabled by the freeze-frame approach using a thin Al2O3 capping layer, which suppresses spectral diffusions and inhibits chemical reactions and contamination in air. For the molecules resolved spatially in the TERS image, a clear Raman peak variation up to 7.5 cmâˆ’1 is observed, which cannot be found in molecular ensembles. From density functional theory-based quantitative analyses of the varied TERS peaks, we reveal the conformational heterogeneity at the single-molecule level. This work provides a facile way to investigate the single-molecule properties in interacting media, expanding the scope of single-molecule vibrational spectroscopy studies.
Nature.com
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
Nature.com
Long-range charge carrier mobility in metal halide perovskite thin-films and single crystals via transient photo-conductivity
ChargeÂ carrier mobility is a fundamental property of semiconductor materials that governs many electronic device characteristics. For metal halide perovskites, a wide range of chargeÂ carrier mobilities have been reported using different techniques. Mobilities are often estimated via transient methods assuming an initial chargeÂ carrier population after pulsed photoexcitation and measurement of photoconductivity via non-contact or contact techniques. For nanosecond to millisecond transient methods, early-time recombination and exciton-to-free-carrier ratio hinder accurate determination of free-carrier population after photoexcitation. By considering both effects, we estimate long-range charge carrier mobilities over a wide range of photoexcitation densities via transient photoconductivity measurements. We determine long-range mobilities for FA0.83Cs0.17Pb(I0.9Br0.1)3, (FA0.83MA0.17)0.95Cs0.05Pb(I0.9Br0.1)3 and CH3NH3PbI3-xClx polycrystalline films in the range of 0.3 to 6.7 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1. We demonstrate how our data-processing technique can also reveal more precise mobility estimates from non-contact time-resolved microwave conductivity measurements. Importantly, our results indicate that the processing of polycrystalline films significantly affects their long-range mobility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Topology-driven surface patterning of liquid spheres
Surfaces of classical spherical liquid droplets are isotropic, promoting the random distribution of surface-adsorbed molecules1. Here we demonstrate a counterintuitive temperature-controlled self-assembly of well-defined and highly ordered patterns of surface-adsorbed fluorescent molecules on the surfaces of water-suspended spherical oil droplets. These patterns are induced by precisely self-positioned, topology-dictated structural defects in a crystalline monolayer covering these droplets' surfaces over a wide temperature range. We elucidate the pattern formation mechanism, visualize the defects' positions and map the stress fields within the surface crystal. The observed phenomena provide insights into the interfacial freezing effect on curved surfaces, enable precise positioning of functional ligands on droplets for their self-assembly into higher-hierarchy structures2,3,4,5,6 and may also play an important role in vital protein positioning on cell membranes7 and morphogenesis8,9,10,11,12.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Nature.com
Absence of evidence of superconductivity in sulfur hydride in optical reflectance experiments
Arising from Roy, P. et al. Nature Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41567-022-01694-w (2022). Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices...
Nature.com
Spin-flip-driven reversal of the angle-dependent magnetic torque in layered antiferromagnetic CaSrCoAs
Spin-flip transition can occur in antiferromagnets with strong magnetocrystalline anisotropy, inducing a significant modification of the anisotropic magnetic properties through phase conversion. In contrast to ferromagnets, antiferromagnets have not been thoroughly examined in terms of their anisotropic characteristics. We investigated the magnetic-field and angle-dependent magnetic properties of Ising-type antiferromagnetic Ca0.9Sr0.1Co2As2 using magnetic torque measurements. An A-type antiferromagnetic order emerges below TN"‰="‰97Â K aligned along the magnetically easy c-axis. The reversal of the angle-dependent torque across the spin-flip transition was observed, revealing the strong influence of the magnetocrystalline anisotropy on the magnetic properties. Based on the easy-axis anisotropic spin model, we theoretically generated torque data and identified specific spin configurations associated with the magnetic torque variation in the presence of a rotating magnetic field. Our results enrich fundamental and applied research on diverse antiferromagnetic compounds by shedding new light on the distinct magnetic features of the Ising-type antiferromagnet.
Nature.com
Snapshot of a magnetohydrodynamic disk wind traced by water maser observations
The formation of astrophysical objects of different nature, from black holes to gaseous giant planets, involves a disk"“jet system, where the disk drives the mass accretion onto a central compact object and the jet is a fast collimated ejection along the disk rotation axis. Magnetohydrodynamic disk winds can provide the link between mass accretion and ejection, which is essential to ensure that the excess angular momentum is removed and accretion can proceed. However, until now, we have been lacking direct observational proof of disk winds. Here we present a direct view of the velocity field of a disk wind around a forming massive star. Achieving a very high spatial resolution of about 0.05"‰au, our water maser observations trace the velocities of individual streamlines emerging from the disk orbiting the forming star. We find that, at low elevation above the disk midplane, the flow co-rotates with its launch point in the disk, in agreement with magneto-centrifugal acceleration. Beyond the co-rotation point, the flow rises spiralling around the disk rotation axis along a helical magnetic field. We have performed (resistive-radiative-gravito-)magnetohydrodynamic simulations of the formation of a massive star and record the development of a magneto-centrifugally launched jet presenting many properties in agreement with our observations.
Nature.com
A checklist for reproducibility in electrochemical nitrogen fixation
In this editorial, we present a checklist that aims to improve the data reproducibility in the field of electrochemical N2 fixation. Nitrogen fixation, a process by which inert N2 is converted to N-containing compounds, is crucial for sustaining life on Earth. However, this process is extremely challenging due to the high energy penalty in breaking the stable N2 triple bond. Currently, N2 is commonly activated via the energy-intensive Haber"“Bosch process to produce NH3. From NH3, other N-containing compounds, such as nitric acid and urea, are manufactured via subsequent reactions. Nevertheless, the high energy consumption and carbon emissions of the Haber"“Bosch process have spurred researchers to explore greener alternative approaches.
See James Webb Space Telescope's incredible reach into the universe (video)
Zoom in to see the incredible Cartwheel Galaxy, which is 500 million light-years away from us. It's time to take a deep dive into the universe. A new video released by the James Webb Space Telescope collaboration shows an epic zoom-in through stars and other objects to land upon a spectacular galaxy called the Cartwheel Galaxy.
Comments / 0