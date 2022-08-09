ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Kids2Teen Bedrooms store closing in Rockville (Photos)

You might save a few bucks on back-to-school bedroom makeovers at Kids2Teen Bedrooms at 1052 Rockville Pike, in the Edmonston Crossing shopping center. Unfortunately, it is because the store is closing. A closing sale is now underway. The sale includes mattresses, platform beds, futons, sofa convertibles, and Murphy cabinets. Everything must go!!
ROCKVILLE, MD
luxury-houses.net

Without a Doubt, this $4.995M Casa de Amor is One of the Most Unique Properties in Potomac

The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home that will make you jaw-dropping at its opulence and rare materials now available for sale. This home located at 9101 River Rd, Potomac, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 13,450 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider (Phone: 703 785-7820), David Desantis (Phone: 202 438-1542) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
Source of the Spring

Number One Sons to Close at the End of August

Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Boeing holds job fair in DC region

ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
HERNDON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company

Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country

Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
storereporter.com

New pizzeria & ice cream for Cabin John, young Asian designers hit the mall

Just months after the arrival of New Haven favorite Frank Pepe, we’ve got news about another Connecticut pizzeria heading this way. This time it’s Colony Grill, an 87-year-old chain known for its thin-crust, tavern-style pies topped with hot oil and spicy peppers. Plans call for a spring 2023 opening at the back of the Cabin John Village mini-mall, with indoor seating in the former liquor store space and outdoor tables spilling onto the newly created plaza. The restaurant will have a full bar, and it will stay open well past midnight. “We are all about pizza and drinks,” co-owner Ken Martin tells us. “If you want salad, we have a salad pizza. If you want breakfast, we have a breakfast pizza. This is a place to go watch the game with your friends or meet your family. It’s very simple and sort of old-fashioned.” Colony Grill will be the first new pizzeria at Cabin John since Broadway closed last December. On the other side of the shopping center, Gregorio’s also serves pizza but its menu is much more broad.
CABIN JOHN, MD
mocoshow.com

Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus

A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
GERMANTOWN, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

105 townhomes proposed in Rockville

A new development project submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board would bring more than 100 townhomes to Rockville. Missing Middle Jefferson LLC submitted plans last month to the county Planning Board to demolish a vacant office building at 2115 East Jefferson St. and replace it with 105 townhomes. The...
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Biryani Joint Has Taken Over Former Royal Indian Cuisine Space in Burtonsville

Rahulbabu Challapalli has opened his newest restaurant, Biryani Joint, at 15504 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. A few weeks back, Biryani Joint took over the location that was formerly home to Royal Indian Cuisine, which closed after an approximate 7-year run earlier this summer. Challapalli opened Persis Biryani Indian Grill in Catonsville in 2020 (1111 N Rolling Rd).
BURTONSVILLE, MD

