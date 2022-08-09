Just months after the arrival of New Haven favorite Frank Pepe, we’ve got news about another Connecticut pizzeria heading this way. This time it’s Colony Grill, an 87-year-old chain known for its thin-crust, tavern-style pies topped with hot oil and spicy peppers. Plans call for a spring 2023 opening at the back of the Cabin John Village mini-mall, with indoor seating in the former liquor store space and outdoor tables spilling onto the newly created plaza. The restaurant will have a full bar, and it will stay open well past midnight. “We are all about pizza and drinks,” co-owner Ken Martin tells us. “If you want salad, we have a salad pizza. If you want breakfast, we have a breakfast pizza. This is a place to go watch the game with your friends or meet your family. It’s very simple and sort of old-fashioned.” Colony Grill will be the first new pizzeria at Cabin John since Broadway closed last December. On the other side of the shopping center, Gregorio’s also serves pizza but its menu is much more broad.

CABIN JOHN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO