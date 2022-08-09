ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Boil water advisory issued for part of Sumner County

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye8f4_0hAF8Wle00

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the Prairie Schooner Mobile Home Court public water supply system located in Sumner County.

The KDHE says customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice-maker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

What do I do when a boil water advisory is issued for my area?

According to the KDHE, officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or the KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to please contact the water system at 620-735-4252, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage .

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Crews battle grass fire at K-96 and Ridge Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews from the area were busy on Friday as they battled a grass fire in northwest Wichita. It started just before 11 a.m. near Kansas Highway 96 between Ridge Rd and Tyler. Upon arrival, fire crews advised that they had a large grass fire and requested more resources. Approximately 15 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Bridge between Belle Plaine and Udall to be replaced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Work is expected to begin around Sept. 12 on a nearly $8.23 million bridge replacement on K-55 between Belle Plaine and Udall. During the construction, the bridge will be closed, and signs will direct traffic to a detour to the north of K-55 on state highways. From the west, the detour […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

5 fires keep Reno County crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Sumner County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Sumner County, KS
Government
KSN News

Hutchinson Fire Department raises over $60K in school drive

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) raised $63,233 during its three-day back-to-school supply drive. From Aug. 5-7, HFD gathered student supplies as well as hygiene products, food and drinks, classroom supplies and gift cards at an area Walmart. The items will be distributed to over 28 schools in Reno County on Thursday, […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Districts searching for new buses for the school year

KANSAS (KSNW) – As school districts prepare for the first day of school, several said that supply chain challenges are hitting hard, especially when it comes to buses. The Communications Coordinator of Liberal Public Schools said they are now constantly searching for new transportation. “We’re not worried about the wraps or anything. We need something […]
LIBERAL, KS
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Prairie Creek students and staff return to school after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – A magnetic energy-filled Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover on Thursday as students and staff returned to the building for the first day of school. This happened just months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through town, causing a lot of damage.    “We’re just so happy to be in our classroom […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Diseases#General Health#Kdhe
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita leash laws exist to protect the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In Wichita, the “leash law” is a provision of a city code that prohibits certain domestic animals from roaming free. City Code 6.04.040a, or the “leash law,” states, “Any owner, keeper or harborer of any animal, other than cats, found running at large within the corporate limits of the city shall […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Wichita

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN News

Today is #WorldElephantDay, and the SCZ is celebrating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday, Aug. 12, is World Elephant Day, and the Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is celebrating the birthday of one of its elephants, Stephanie, who is turning 51 on Saturday. According to a Facebook post by the SCZ, Stephanie is an African elephant that is part of a multigenerational herd at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita youth food and back-to-school drive happening this Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 13, Freeman Bail Bond Agency is hosting its 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive for children in the Wichita area. This event is open to all kids. There will be free school supplies, clothing, food, and fun activities such as train rides, mini-golf, a paddle boat, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy