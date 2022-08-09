ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Toronto market gives back some recent gains as tech weighs

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgEy6_0hAF3u9H00

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with technology shares leading the move lower ahead of U.S. inflation data expected to set the tone for additional Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 90.87 points, or 0.5%, at 19,578.30, after four straight days of gains.

"We're seeing a little bit of weakness from the U.S. side as investors await the CPI reading," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"The CPI will be the determining factor, whether another 75 basis points hike is needed in September, or if the Fed can pivot to tightening at a slower pace."

The Fed hiked rates by a hefty three quarters of a percentage point in both June and July, with traders seeing about a two-thirds chance of another three-quarter-percentage-point hike next month.

Wall Street also closed down after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower. read more

The Toronto market's technology sector lost 4.1%, with shares of Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) tumbling 21.4% after the company reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Healthcare dropped 7.9%, pressured by declines for cannabis shares. Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) ended 13.9% lower as its quarterly revenue fell short of estimates and it flagged higher costs.

Resource shares helped limit the TSX's decline. The energy sector rose 0.6% despite a dip in oil prices and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertiliser companies, added 0.5%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data

Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Micron Technology#Toronto#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Edward Jones Investments#Nuvei Corp#Healthcare#Cronos Group Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Stocks lose ground, Treasury yields climb after inflation data

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red while Treasury yields rose as investors digested signs of cooling U.S. inflation and hopes the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes against warnings that the battle with rising prices was far from over.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold ticks up in choppy trade as investors assess U.S. inflation data

Gold prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday after relatively tame U.S. inflation readings prompted bets that the Federal Reserve may not opt for aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.29 per ounce by 10:19 ET (1419 GMT), but gave up some gains after rising to its highest since July 5 after the CPI data.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Settle Mixed, Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday, after recording sharp gains in the previous sessions. The latest data on inflation showed consumer and producer prices slowing higher-than-expected in July. However, investors realized that the Fed would still need to aggressively increase rates to fully control increasing consumer prices. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
Reuters

Marketmind: Europe set to sour the U.S. sugar high

European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.38% to $1,785.3892 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.66% at $1,801.8. "Gold's been lingering near the key...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains

The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

542K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy