Philadelphia, PA

WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
JENKINTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance

Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billy Penn
PhillyBite

Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park

- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
KEMPTON, PA
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
SHARON HILL, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
