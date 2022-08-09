Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
This Sunflower Farm in Delco Will Brighten Your Summer Day
Sunflower farms are the ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in...
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance
Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
RELATED PEOPLE
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stunning Colonial in Newtown Square
A stunning colonial home on 0.8 beautiful acres with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This beautiful residence is situated in the popular development of Brick House Farm and backs up to open space. Many gorgeous details include 9-foot ceilings,...
Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills–‘A Little Bit of Heaven’
“Coming out here is just a joy, to see the guests respond to the landscape, the old house and barn, is really what makes it worthwhile.”. Christopher Levine, owner of the Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills has a lot of history going on at the property and in his family, reports Jessica Kartalija for CBS Philadelphia.
PhillyBite
Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park
- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend
With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
‘Mare’ Actor Anthony Norman Back in Philly Starring in a Musical
Mare of Easttown devotees will no doubt remember the character of band member Nathan Forde, played by Anthony Norman. Now Norman, is coming back to Philadelphia next week with a much bigger role as Evan Hansen in the 2022-2023 North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, writes Jane M. Von Bergen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Delaware County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
Image via General Recreation Inc. The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 3