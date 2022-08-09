Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Immaculata Welcomes Sister Antoine as New Vice President for Mission, Ministry
Sister Antoine Therese Lawlor.Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University has announced that Sister Antoine Therese Lawlor, IHM ’71 assumes the position of vice president for Mission and Ministry—only the second IHM Sister to serve in this capacity.
DELCO Careers: The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
witn22.org
Melody Phillips is Appointed Deputy Director of Wilmington’s Department of Parks and Recreation
Mayor Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith welcome Melody to the City’s management team. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today announced that Melody Phillips, the former Director of Operations at the Teen Warehouse [teenwarehouse.org] in Wilmington and a former Program Manager at Delaware Technical and Community College, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Phillips will assist Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith with managing one of the City’s most important departments as far as providing extensive community-based programs and services to individuals, children, and families. Phillips will begin her new duties on Monday, August 1.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Three Suitors Join Forces to Acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital
Chestnut Hill Hospital.Image via Tower Health. After Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic withdrew its interest in buying Chestnut Hill Hospital in January, three new suitors joined forces to buy the hospital from the financially ailing Tower Health, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. Meyers
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington, a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys, welcomes Shaquona B. Meyers as principal, effective August 15, 2022. Meyers, a former Nativity Prep teacher, has a strong and immense background working both in the classroom and with education non-profits. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware and her Master of Education in Secondary Education – ESOL from Wilmington University.
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
fox29.com
Upper Darby School District offering special incentives to fill positions amid teacher shortage
A teacher shortage is affecting multiple school districts across the state and country, but the Upper Darby School District is getting creative with its incentives for educators. Dr. Daniel P. McGarry, the Superintendent of the school district, joins FOX 29 to discuss special incentives for teachers.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Find Out How WilmU Works for You at Virtual Open House on Aug. 17
Find out how to make your move with a Wilmington University (WilmU) degree or certificate at a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 7 AM-7 PM. Chat live with WilmU faculty and staff starting at 11 AM, and learn about WilmU’s academic colleges, financial aid, advising, transfer credit evaluation, and more.
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend
With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phillyvoice.com
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
Copy of TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
chesterspirit.com
Yeadon staffers quit; blame borough manager’s behavior
In less than one year, two Yeadon employees have quit their jobs, citing “toxic work environments” caused by its borough manager, Isaac Dotson. They also said complaints they brought to Council President Sharon Council-Harris have gone partially or completely unaddressed. Last week, Karena Sims – a code enforcement...
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
North Wilmington Branch Library set for major upgrade
The North Wilmington Branch Library is set for a major renovation and expansion thanks to $6 million in Bond Bill funds allocated by the General Assembly. The money will go toward site preparation and design, according to Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, who supported the library’s Bond Bill request. “This project will have a significant impact on residents, especially our young ... Read More
