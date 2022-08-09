ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
AUDUBON, PA
witn22.org

Melody Phillips is Appointed Deputy Director of Wilmington’s  Department of Parks and Recreation

Mayor Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith welcome Melody to the City’s management team. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today announced that Melody Phillips, the former Director of Operations at the Teen Warehouse [teenwarehouse.org] in Wilmington and a former Program Manager at Delaware Technical and Community College, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Phillips will assist Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith with managing one of the City’s most important departments as far as providing extensive community-based programs and services to individuals, children, and families. Phillips will begin her new duties on Monday, August 1.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Media, PA
Education
DELCO.Today

Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Janine Paris

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. Meyers

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington, a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys, welcomes Shaquona B. Meyers as principal, effective August 15, 2022. Meyers, a former Nativity Prep teacher, has a strong and immense background working both in the classroom and with education non-profits. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware and her Master of Education in Secondary Education – ESOL from Wilmington University.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Transfer#Chief Of Staff#An Education#The Board Of Trustees#The Student Success Team
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
SHARON HILL, PA
DELCO.Today

Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
UPPER DARBY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chesterspirit.com

Yeadon staffers quit; blame borough manager’s behavior

In less than one year, two Yeadon employees have quit their jobs, citing “toxic work environments” caused by its borough manager, Isaac Dotson. They also said complaints they brought to Council President Sharon Council-Harris have gone partially or completely unaddressed. Last week, Karena Sims – a code enforcement...
YEADON, PA
Delaware LIVE News

North Wilmington Branch Library set for major upgrade

The North Wilmington Branch Library is set for a major renovation and expansion thanks to $6 million in Bond Bill funds allocated by the General Assembly.  The money will go toward site preparation and design, according to Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, who supported the library’s Bond Bill request.  “This project will have a significant impact on residents, especially our young ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy