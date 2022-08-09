Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
8 Ways to Fix Lightning Digital AV Adapter Not Working
The Lightning Digital AV adapter is a great way to mirror what’s playing on your iOS device to a bigger screen, like a television. However, some incorrect settings configuration or device incompatibility issues have been known to bring problems to this device’s overall performance, and sometimes, it fails to even work at all.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix a Hard Drive Failure?
Any storage devices are bound to fail after prolonged usage. Similarly, a hard disk with it’s physically moving components fail a lot often. It usually suffers from three types of failures: mechanical, logical, and overtime failure. Once the hard drive fails, the system will not detect the device. Some...
technewstoday.com
Computer Not Detecting iPhone? Try These Fixes
Transferring and syncing files across your computer and iPhone is easy as long as the computer detects your phone. But, when it no longer does that, you may find yourself in a sticky situation. However, it’s not the end of the world because you can still fix it. The underlying...
technewstoday.com
iPhone Vibrate Not Working? 9 Ways to Fix It
Vibration and haptics are useful hardware features that let users know about incoming calls and notifications. However, many iPhone users have reported that their iPhone is not vibrating at all after upgrading to iOS 11. If your iPhone is ringing but not vibrating, there may be an issue with the...
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Surface Won’t Turn On? 9 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft Surface devices are a series of touchscreen-based PCs that can be used as a tablet or a laptop. Since it offers a hybrid form of PC, many people across the globe use it for their convenience. However, sometimes the device runs into problems and won’t turn on at all.
Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware
Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
The Windows Club
Fix High DPC Latency on Windows 11/10
Deferred Procedure Call (DPC) helps you perform high-priority tasks first and low-priority tasks later so that you can get the most out of your system. However, if it causes an issue or you get high DPC latency on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers, here is how you can troubleshoot it.
makeuseof.com
How to Get a List of All the Apps Installed on Your Android Device
With the continuous evolution of smartphones, you’ve become more and more dependent on mobile apps to accomplish your day-to-day tasks. There is an app for everything—from watching a movie to handling your finances. But as your phone gets old, keeping track of all the apps installed on it...
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
technewstoday.com
App Store Not Downloading Apps? Try These 8 Fixes for iPhone
App store offers over two million apps on their platform. Despite being the authentic and popular store for iPhone and other Apple devices, it still has fair share of bugs and glitches. Many iPhone users with iOS 14 or higher users have experienced several problems while downloading apps on App...
technewstoday.com
ipconfig Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Ipconfig is a handy command-line tool that lets users inquire about the network configurations and troubleshoot network issues. There are different switches of ipconfig that lets users modify and reset the network settings with ease. However, these commands sometimes do not get executed right away. Windows users have frequently reported...
The Windows Club
Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM
If you get Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM error while opening the Launch Anywhere app on your computer, here is how you can get rid of this issue. It may happen with any version of Java. However, it is recommended to go through these solutions to troubleshoot the issue on Windows 11/10 PC.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 83 on Disney Plus?
In simple terms, you get Error Code 83 due to device compatibility issues. If your device is not well suited to disney+, this message will likely appear on your screen. Likewise, the other culprit could be an issue with your server. Such errors usually cause your web server not to function properly.
makeuseof.com
How to Install the watchOS 9 Beta on Your Apple Watch
Apple is bringing some great new features to the Apple Watch with watchOS 9. You can get a sneak preview of what’s coming by installing the watchOS 9 public beta available now. We’ll show you how to get started. Begin by Downloading iOS 16 Public Beta. Before getting...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix #VALUE! Error in Excel?
You might run into the #VALUE! error when Excel cannot recognize your command. This can range from an error in the formula itself or the contents of the cells passed as arguments. This can sound like a disaster to new users who are unfamiliar with Excel. Although this issue puts your calculation to a complete pause, it is pretty simple to fix.
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you unsend emails in your iPhone's default Mail app — here's how to do it
Most email apps give you a small grace period after you send an email, where you can "unsend" the email and stop it from arriving in anyone else's inbox. After years of requests, this feature is finally coming to the default Mail app on your iPhone too. Here's how it works, and how to unsend any email on your iPhone.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Guest Account on Windows?
In various circumstances, we may be unable to refuse someone’s request to use our computer. But considering privacy issue, nobody should have full access to our information. Moreover, tempered settings are also something we want to avoid. To cope with it, Microsoft has provided different groups of users and...
technewstoday.com
How to Move User Folders to Different Location?
Moving user folders to a different location can help in better storage management. So, if you have a new hard drive and want to move the default user folder to a new location, you’ve come to the right place. You can permanently move the User Documents, Desktop, Downloads, Pictures,...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Admin User on Mac (Step-By-Step Guide)
Administrator accounts control every workflow in the computer. From installing new software to changing the system settings, the admin can do it all. However, too many admin users on a MacBook can make it difficult to manage your security expectations. If you are someone who doesn’t like multiple users tinkering...
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
