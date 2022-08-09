Read full article on original website
How to Use Controller as Mouse or Keyboard?
By default, a controller cannot navigate through you PC. And if you are a console gamer, switching between a mouse/keyboard and a controller could be an inconvenience. Wouldn’t it be easy if you could simply control the mouse cursor and type using the controller? Fortunately, in today’s world, it is possible.
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
20 Best Free Switch Games in 2022
The majority of us don’t have tons of money to spend on video games. Although there has been a surge of excellent games in recent years, they all are pretty expensive if you want to purchase them. However, there are still many free games that provide a similar experience to playing premium games.
How to Fix Error Code 83 on Disney Plus?
In simple terms, you get Error Code 83 due to device compatibility issues. If your device is not well suited to disney+, this message will likely appear on your screen. Likewise, the other culprit could be an issue with your server. Such errors usually cause your web server not to function properly.
How to Fix “Hardware Device is Not Connected” (Code 45) Error
You will run into a Hardware Device is Not Connected (Code 45) error if your Windows fails to recognize your hardware device. This is a common error that affects devices such as webcams, bluetooth devices, touch-screen devices, and sometimes even on-board graphics. Microsoft states that you will see this error...
How to Save Your Game Progress in Genshin Impact?
Unlike other games, Genshin Impact does not provide you with a dedicated button to save the game manually. It rather autosaves your progress in their live servers. This makes the game secure by making it harder for players to cheat or exploit the game’s features. Also, it is easier for players to recover their data in case they accidentally delete the game. However, this requires you to stay connected to their servers all the time.
iPhone Vibrate Not Working? 9 Ways to Fix It
Vibration and haptics are useful hardware features that let users know about incoming calls and notifications. However, many iPhone users have reported that their iPhone is not vibrating at all after upgrading to iOS 11. If your iPhone is ringing but not vibrating, there may be an issue with the...
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
How to Reset NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC on Your Mac
Is your Mac computer getting slower day by day? Or maybe, it won’t even boot at all. Nevertheless, resetting the NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC can help you fix these problems, along with plenty of other Mac problems. The NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC are crucial parts of your computer that...
How to Delete Admin User on Mac (Step-By-Step Guide)
Administrator accounts control every workflow in the computer. From installing new software to changing the system settings, the admin can do it all. However, too many admin users on a MacBook can make it difficult to manage your security expectations. If you are someone who doesn’t like multiple users tinkering...
Top 10 Fixes For ‘YouTube Full Screen Not Working’
YouTube videos are enjoyed best on a fullscreen mode. But, due to several reasons, you may be stuck in a mini-player mode. Generally, you may be facing the issue because the browser is not updated to the latest version. You are also likely to face the issue if the cache data gets corrupted. The browser’s themes and extensions can also create the issue.
How to Move User Folders to Different Location?
Moving user folders to a different location can help in better storage management. So, if you have a new hard drive and want to move the default user folder to a new location, you’ve come to the right place. You can permanently move the User Documents, Desktop, Downloads, Pictures,...
Fix: VirtualBox Kernel Driver Not Installed (rc=-1908)
MacOS High Sierra 10.13 introduced the User-Approved Kernel Extension Loading feature back in 2017. On all macOS versions since, you must manually approve kernel extensions before they can load. If you attempt to load the kernel extension (KEXT) without approval, you’ll encounter the VirtualBox Kernel Driver Not Installed error message....
[Solved] Word Is Waiting for an OLE Action to Finish
The OLE feature is extremely useful when you need to interact/communicate with other applications like Excel using Word. Moreover, you can insert an object and import data from other apps with it. However, you can encounter the “Word Is Waiting for an Ole Action to Finish” error message because of...
How to Fix Arrow Keys Not Working in Teams?
Microsoft Teams come with various features providing users with the flexibility to work and communicate. But sometimes, when the arrow keys on Teams stop working, you cannot move forward or backward on the texts. In such a scenario, your first instinct would be to check the arrow keys on the...
How to Count Cells With Text in Excel?
You can use functions in MS Excel to count general to specific texts. Excel is one of the best ways to store your data for future reference. Having that said, Excel has made data retrieval easier than ever. You can count numbers, texts, blank spaces, and string values using different functions in MS Excel.
ipconfig Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Ipconfig is a handy command-line tool that lets users inquire about the network configurations and troubleshoot network issues. There are different switches of ipconfig that lets users modify and reset the network settings with ease. However, these commands sometimes do not get executed right away. Windows users have frequently reported...
How to Fix #SPILL! Error on Your Excel
You mostly encounter the #SPILL! error when you use dynamic arrays in MS Excel. When you use a dynamic array in Excel, it senses a pattern and fills the neighboring cells accordingly. Although an amazing feature, it is very easy to get the #SPILL! error when the feature is incorrectly used.
Netflix VPN Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Thanks to your VPN, you can access another region’s Netflix library. But, if you can’t seem to do it any longer, Netflix may have gotten a sniff of your actual IP address. Once Netflix discovers your true location, its geofencing antenna goes up. What you then receive is an unblocker or proxy error while streaming the Netflix library of another location.
16GB Vs 32GB Vs 64GB Ram – Which One is Better for Gaming
RAM or Random-access memory is responsible for storing temporary data for quick use by your CPU and operating system. Having sufficient RAM means that your entire PC and gaming experience will flow smoothly without stuttering or freezing. Most gamers would be more than satisfied with the performance of 16GB RAM....
