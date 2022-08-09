Unlike other games, Genshin Impact does not provide you with a dedicated button to save the game manually. It rather autosaves your progress in their live servers. This makes the game secure by making it harder for players to cheat or exploit the game’s features. Also, it is easier for players to recover their data in case they accidentally delete the game. However, this requires you to stay connected to their servers all the time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO