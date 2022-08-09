Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Netflix VPN Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Thanks to your VPN, you can access another region’s Netflix library. But, if you can’t seem to do it any longer, Netflix may have gotten a sniff of your actual IP address. Once Netflix discovers your true location, its geofencing antenna goes up. What you then receive is an unblocker or proxy error while streaming the Netflix library of another location.
technewstoday.com
Top 10 Fixes For ‘YouTube Full Screen Not Working’
YouTube videos are enjoyed best on a fullscreen mode. But, due to several reasons, you may be stuck in a mini-player mode. Generally, you may be facing the issue because the browser is not updated to the latest version. You are also likely to face the issue if the cache data gets corrupted. The browser’s themes and extensions can also create the issue.
How to screen share Netflix over Discord
With Netflix cracking down on account sharing and the recent price hike causing users to cancel Netflix subscriptions, people have begun to look for alternatives to share their binge-watching experience with remote family members and close friends. One of these alternatives includes using Discord (a social messaging platform) to host a Netflix watch party session via Discord's screen sharing feature. So Android Police is here to help you start screen sharing Netflix through Discord streaming while outlining precisely how to tinker with your settings to enhance the experience.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Amazon Prime Video redesign coming to Apple TV later this week, iOS later this year
Amazon Prime Video will soon receive its biggest update in years, with a very Apple TV app-like with carousel and sports tab. While the iPhone and iPad version will land later this year, Apple TV users will be able to experience this redesign later this week alongside Fire TV and Android app users.
Netflix’s ‘The Carter’ Makes ‘The Gray Man’ Look Like Child’s Play
There are thousands upon thousands of action movies and yet virtually none deliver the sheer, gonzo pandemonium of The Carter, a film of such bravura showmanship that, with each successive set piece, it feels like it’s actively shaming its genre brethren. South Korean director Jung Byung-gil’s prior The Villainess was its own masterpiece of brutality, and from a purely technical standpoint, his latest is so jaw-droppingly impressive that it definitively establishes the auteur as the king of inventive insanity. If you subscribe to Netflix and enjoy having your mind incessantly blown for two-plus hours, this import is for you.The Carter...
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
technewstoday.com
How to Stream Switch on Discord
Playing your favorite games alone on Switch is not much fun. This is where the streaming platforms like discord come in handy. It lets you broadcast your play and interact with the audience at the same time. However, if you own a Nintendo Switch and wondering how to broadcast your...
Farewell, Angela! You Made ‘The Rehearsal’ Weirder Than Nathan Fielder
Like many viewers, I’m still not entirely sure what HBO‘s The Rehearsal is. Is it merely Nathan Fielder having a goof or is the Canadian comic getting off on his insidious power over other people? Or, as Vox reports, could Fielder be playing with Kabbalistic ideas to make a larger work about religion? I don’t know! But I do know that I am both enjoying The Rehearsal as a wild journey down a rabbit hole of reality and that Angela might be the most compelling characters I’ve seen on reality TV since psychic Alison DuBois e-cig-puffed her way through a...
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
technewstoday.com
How to Post a Video on Steam
While you’re surfing Steam community pages, you might have seen many videos uploaded daily about your favorite games. Most of these videos are from users who play the game, but when you try to post your own videos, there’s no option to do so. But how they do...
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Screenshot Sound on iPhone and Android?
Screenshot sound is enabled by default on most Phones. However, if you are taking screenshots at night or in quiet places, you may want to turn off the screenshot sound. But, how do you go about turning it off? The easiest ways to turn off the screenshot sound is simply enabling the silent mode or tweaking the screenshot sound settings.
9to5Mac
Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]
Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims
Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report.The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. That is expected to happen in the first half of the month, perhaps on 13 September.Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events. That has allowed the company to create the video in advance – complete with special effects – and then broadcast it at the launch event.As such, Apple has to...
Comments / 0