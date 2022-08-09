Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Fix a Hard Drive Failure?
Any storage devices are bound to fail after prolonged usage. Similarly, a hard disk with it’s physically moving components fail a lot often. It usually suffers from three types of failures: mechanical, logical, and overtime failure. Once the hard drive fails, the system will not detect the device. Some...
technewstoday.com
How to Save Your Game Progress in Genshin Impact?
Unlike other games, Genshin Impact does not provide you with a dedicated button to save the game manually. It rather autosaves your progress in their live servers. This makes the game secure by making it harder for players to cheat or exploit the game’s features. Also, it is easier for players to recover their data in case they accidentally delete the game. However, this requires you to stay connected to their servers all the time.
technewstoday.com
Fix: VirtualBox Kernel Driver Not Installed (rc=-1908)
MacOS High Sierra 10.13 introduced the User-Approved Kernel Extension Loading feature back in 2017. On all macOS versions since, you must manually approve kernel extensions before they can load. If you attempt to load the kernel extension (KEXT) without approval, you’ll encounter the VirtualBox Kernel Driver Not Installed error message....
technewstoday.com
Why Should I Backup Data? What’s The Importance
According to recent study, around 1,40,000 hard drives fail each week in the US. Of course, hardware failure is just one piece of the puzzle. When you factor in human error, hackers and viruses, and natural disasters, it becomes evident how common data loss actually is. And yet, ironically enough, backing up data regularly is still not common practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Count Cells With Text in Excel?
You can use functions in MS Excel to count general to specific texts. Excel is one of the best ways to store your data for future reference. Having that said, Excel has made data retrieval easier than ever. You can count numbers, texts, blank spaces, and string values using different functions in MS Excel.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Your Organization’s Data Cannot Be Pasted Here” Error?
You might be surprised when the text “Your Organization’s data cannot be pasted here” shows up instead of the text you just copied. This is common when your organization uses Microsoft Intune, and you’re copying data from Outlook or any other Office apps. This is a...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable User Account Control (UAC) on Windows (4 Proven Way)
User Account Control is an important part of Windows security. It restricts all the running applications’ access to standard user-level privileges, and the applications have to request through UAC to access administrator-level privileges. This means the system always notifies the user which applications are using admin access. It also...
technewstoday.com
App Store Not Downloading Apps? Try These 8 Fixes for iPhone
App store offers over two million apps on their platform. Despite being the authentic and popular store for iPhone and other Apple devices, it still has fair share of bugs and glitches. Many iPhone users with iOS 14 or higher users have experienced several problems while downloading apps on App...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
ipconfig Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Ipconfig is a handy command-line tool that lets users inquire about the network configurations and troubleshoot network issues. There are different switches of ipconfig that lets users modify and reset the network settings with ease. However, these commands sometimes do not get executed right away. Windows users have frequently reported...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 83 on Disney Plus?
In simple terms, you get Error Code 83 due to device compatibility issues. If your device is not well suited to disney+, this message will likely appear on your screen. Likewise, the other culprit could be an issue with your server. Such errors usually cause your web server not to function properly.
technewstoday.com
Games Keep Crashing on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
When games crash constantly, you can lose game progress and achievements. Games frequently crashing is not something new, even though a simple restart fixes it sometimes, it is not always the case. Games usually crash due to outdated graphics drivers, corrupted game files , or trying to run on a...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix #SPILL! Error on Your Excel
You mostly encounter the #SPILL! error when you use dynamic arrays in MS Excel. When you use a dynamic array in Excel, it senses a pattern and fills the neighboring cells accordingly. Although an amazing feature, it is very easy to get the #SPILL! error when the feature is incorrectly used.
technewstoday.com
iPhone Vibrate Not Working? 9 Ways to Fix It
Vibration and haptics are useful hardware features that let users know about incoming calls and notifications. However, many iPhone users have reported that their iPhone is not vibrating at all after upgrading to iOS 11. If your iPhone is ringing but not vibrating, there may be an issue with the...
technewstoday.com
Top 10 Fixes For ‘YouTube Full Screen Not Working’
YouTube videos are enjoyed best on a fullscreen mode. But, due to several reasons, you may be stuck in a mini-player mode. Generally, you may be facing the issue because the browser is not updated to the latest version. You are also likely to face the issue if the cache data gets corrupted. The browser’s themes and extensions can also create the issue.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC on Your Mac
Is your Mac computer getting slower day by day? Or maybe, it won’t even boot at all. Nevertheless, resetting the NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC can help you fix these problems, along with plenty of other Mac problems. The NVRAM, PRAM, and SMC are crucial parts of your computer that...
technewstoday.com
How to Move User Folders to Different Location?
Moving user folders to a different location can help in better storage management. So, if you have a new hard drive and want to move the default user folder to a new location, you’ve come to the right place. You can permanently move the User Documents, Desktop, Downloads, Pictures,...
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Arrow Keys Not Working in Teams?
Microsoft Teams come with various features providing users with the flexibility to work and communicate. But sometimes, when the arrow keys on Teams stop working, you cannot move forward or backward on the texts. In such a scenario, your first instinct would be to check the arrow keys on the...
technewstoday.com
Netflix VPN Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Thanks to your VPN, you can access another region’s Netflix library. But, if you can’t seem to do it any longer, Netflix may have gotten a sniff of your actual IP address. Once Netflix discovers your true location, its geofencing antenna goes up. What you then receive is an unblocker or proxy error while streaming the Netflix library of another location.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Hardware Device is Not Connected” (Code 45) Error
You will run into a Hardware Device is Not Connected (Code 45) error if your Windows fails to recognize your hardware device. This is a common error that affects devices such as webcams, bluetooth devices, touch-screen devices, and sometimes even on-board graphics. Microsoft states that you will see this error...
Comments / 0