Oklahoma's Jerry Schmidt Has Players 'Looking the Part' in Preseason Camp
Oklahoma players have bought into the new staff's strength and conditioning program, and it’s already paying off on the field.
Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already
The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
Oklahoma's Justin Harrington Bringing Versatility to the Secondary
The former junior college transfer drew the praises of OU head coach Brent Venables on Wednesday.
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Searching for Championship Mindset as Practice Moves to Rugby Fields
Brent Venables is doing whatever it takes to get his team to buy-in, including a brief practice voyage to the rugby fields.
Oklahoma Game Nice Addition, But Nothing to Worry About
Musselman style means December has little impact on season
kosu.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
Oklahoma Daily
OU updates COVID-19 policies for Norman campus, suspends use of dashboard
OU updated its COVID-19 protocols for its Norman campus on Wednesday, encouraging the community to get vaccinated and use the Healthy Together app, and announced the suspension of updates to its COVID-19 dashboard. OU, again, encouraged its community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, as recommended by the Centers...
Video: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel, car tire missing
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
KOCO
Teacher shortage poses big challenge as Oklahoma students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of students in some of the Oklahoma City metro's largest districts are back in class Thursday. One of the challenges is a massive teacher shortage. To help fill the void, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a record number of emergency teacher certifications last month – nearly 1,500.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
Norman barbecue restaurant co-owners continue to serve in honor of late son/nephew’s memory
A small barbecue joint in Norman near Lake Thunderbird has a story that goes beyond just smoking meat. After losing their beloved family member about 4 months ago, the co-owners of Bibbs Smokehouse and Catering Co. said it’s been hard, but they're are pushing on in his memory.
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
