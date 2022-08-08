Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Hall of Fame
Don Schieber will be inducted into the Po-Hi Hall of Fame during the Po-Hi Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Schieber was born in Ponca City, OK on April 27, 1946 to Frank and Fran Schieber.
Ponca City News
Happenings
NOBLE COUNTY PUBLIC INVITED AUG. 10, 2022 TOWN HALL WITH SENATOR CHUCK HALL Perry, OK, USA- The Noble County Republican Party is hosting a “Meet & Greet” event on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at The Heritage Center, 222 North Sixth Street, Perry, OK 73077. Doors will open to the Public at 6:15pm. Refreshments will be served until 6:45pm in the Atrium area.
Ponca City News
36th Ponca City Leadership Class Luncheon unveils newest class
The 36th Ponca City Leadership Class Luncheon was held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from noon to 1 pm at Pioneer Technology Center. This event was part of the orientation for the class. “Orientation Day is all about learning about the program and getting to know each other,” said Chamber President Rich Cantillon. The orientation also provides an opportunity to teach leadership skills to the class. …
Ponca City News
Ponca City Board of Commissioners
The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on August 8, 2022. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott and Taylor were in attendance. Ceremonies and Proclamations Under Ceremonies and Proclamations, the character trait of...
Ponca City News
James H. Hamby
James H. Hamby of Newkirk, Oklahoma passed away on August 7th, 2022 surrounded by his family at the age of 81. James was born March 1, 1941 to Lissie P. Darling (Stewart) and Harry A. Hamby in Gilcrest, Colorado. The family moved to Antlers, Ok shortly after James was born. Later him and his mother and sister moved to Newkirk where he received most of his education. He worked on the oil fields and was a diesel mechanic most of his life. In May of 1960 he met the love of his life, Gladys Stewart in Arvin California. James and Gladys moved around a lot the first five years of their marriage. Living from Washington State, California, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. James and Gladys were blessed with two daughters, Etta and Tammy. James loved to play all kinds of musical instruments from the electric guitar, banjo, electric organ to name a few. On the weekends if you stopped by there was probably some music and dancing going on. James was a huge car lover and most recently had a 1996 Mustang convertible that he loved to drive even when he wasn’t suppose to anymore. He swore it was the fastest car on the road!
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings August 4-10
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Aug. 4-10 include:. Kimberly Ray Aexlson, 23, Newkirk, embezzlement of bank funds. Stacy Louise Bailey, 36, Ponca City, domestic assault and battery. Christopher Barnard, 42, aggravated assault and battery. Johnathan Brasher, 29, Tonkawa, drug charges. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw Hold. Thomas...
Ponca City News
PYE to host Golf Scramble on Aug. 13
Body The Ponca Young Employees (PYE) will be hosting their Golf Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 2 pm at Wentz Memorial Golf Course. PYE is a Ponca City Chamber based organization that caters to upand- coming local leaders and provides networking opportunities in the community through a variety of events.
news9.com
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
Ponca City News
VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year
Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
kaynewscow.com
Two charged in stolen identity case
NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
kgou.org
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek
An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
Enid police investigating armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Enid are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
