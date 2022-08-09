ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

spotonillinois.com

How did Kristof Kovacs from Palatine play in Boys' 14 bracket in June?

Wilmette tennis player Caden Liu is ranked 434th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 1,481 total points, split between 1,168 single points and 1,486 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
PALATINE, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces

Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
EVANSTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year

These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceLandx Management... 08:07. 08:07. 06:57.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
#Junior Tennis#The Boys#Tennis Players#Week Ending
spotonillinois.com

A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper

See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will. It offers... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:07. 08:07. 06:57. 06:40. 06:40.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side

A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported. A firearm was recovered from the scene,...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23

Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
GENEVA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun....
JOLIET, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Joliet City Council met May 3

Here are the minutes provided by the council: INVOCATION: Pastor Kurt Hoover, Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt RoadPLEDGE TO THE FLAG: ROLL CALL: Councilwoman Gavin attended the meeting remotely. Present: Mayor Robert O'Dekirk, Councilman Joe Clement,...
JOLIET, IL

