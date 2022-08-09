Read full article on original website
Doggers Hard at work on Practice Field
The Dewey Bulldoggers are among several area teams that are hitting the practice field for the first time this week. Dewey is working under first year head coach Ryan Richardson who served as an assistant on last year’s team. The Bulldoggers face a lofty challenge as they move to...
Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts
The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
K-State Extension to Host Workshop about Feeding Livestock with Limited Hay Resources
Due to the drought, forage production and hay supplies have been negatively affected. To the point that hay prices keep moving up and producers are resorting to baling corn stalks just to be able to feed their livestock. In many parts of the country, cattle producers have made the difficult decision to sell livestock because there is no forage for the animals to eat.
Empty Bowls Set for August 23rd
The Agape Mission is putting on its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets cost $25 and there will be up to 40 restaurants on hand. Appearing on CAR TALK with Doenges Family of Autos, Executive Director Sherri Smith Empty Bowls Chair Brend...
Smooth Start for BPS First Day of School
Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that the first day of school has gone off without a hitch, so far. McCauley says the new school year is beginning with an increase in the number of students. Enrollment across the district up by about 125 student from the same time as last year.
Supt. Vincent Talks About Teacher Shortage
A variety of educational agencies across the nation have been lamenting the teacher shortage that seems to be effecting the majority of school districts this year. Oklahoma has suffered from a shortage as well but Superintendent Vince Vincent of Dewey Public Schools says although the shortage is real, it isn't quite as bad for his school district.
STANDFirst Donates Ballistic Shields to School Districts
Scott Walton of the Rogers County Sheriff's office and founder of the non-profit, STANDFirst, was in Bartlesville this week to present ballistic shields to both the Bartlesville and Dewy school districts for use by the School Resource Officers (SRO). The shields offer an added safety measure as school re-opens. Walton...
Supulpa Woman Faces Trial in Washington County for Multiple Counts
Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma. Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to...
CD 2 GOP Candidate Avery Frix on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 hosts the Congression District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hallon Wednesday, at 7pm. Both Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen will participate in the forum which will also be brodcast on www.KWONtv.com. Avery Frix appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to talk about his campaign. You are invited...
Chelsie Wagoner for Ward 2 on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, was Chelsie Wagoner, who is running for the open Ward 2 seat this fall. Wagoner is running for seat that is currently being held by Councilman Paul Stuart, who won re-election in 2020. Stuart announced that he would not be seeking reelection this time. She faces challenger Loren Roszel in the November election.
BPD, OSBI Seeking Woman Who Could Have Info On Man's Disappearance
Bartlesville Police and the OSBI are looking for a woman from Delaware, Oklahoma. Investigators say they want to talk to Bailey Whitney about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, who was last seen a month ago in Tulsa. If you know where either of them are, you can call the...
Rogers Charged with Second Count of First Degree Murder
A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two men at the Kickstand Saloon in December 2021 is now facing a second count of murder in the first degree. Gregory Rogers was arraigned on the felony county in Washington County court. Rogers has already been charged for the shooting...
Early Voting Begins August 18
Early voting for Washington County begins Thursday, August 18 for the runoff primary election on August 23. Early voting is open to all voters and you do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. According to Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, "This is a...
