Armed & dangerous: Man wanted for choking girlfriend gives Edison, NJ cops the slip
EDISON — A man who strangled his girlfriend is on the run after a brief police pursuit Monday night. Edison police were called to a home on College Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a 33-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by boyfriend Darnell Ricketts Jr., 30, who left in a Ford Explorer before police arrived.
South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism
HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
NJ hospital director arrested after cops investigate bomb threat
SECAUCUS — The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport after police dogs found weapons in an unlocked closet in his office. Secaucus police said K9s sniffed out the weapons in the office of Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, during a...
The battle continues to curb trend of cocaine and crystal meth pouring onto New Jersey streets
The Brick Police Street Crimes Unit is one of the many law enforcement special units out there battling the drug epidemic in keeping narcotics off the streets and holding those dealing and possessing illicit drugs responsible as the wave of cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth continues flooding our communities. There...
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women
WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ
RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ
Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
The Last Couple of Dates to Catch a Summer Concert in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ
A concert at the beach or park at the Jersey Shore is always fun. If you've never been to a great summer concert series, here's a great one for you at Pt. Pleasant Beach. Just imagine a beautiful night, light winds on a summer Jersey Shore night, and some great music.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Single water main break impacting almost entire city of Newark, NJ and its suburbs
A large water main break in Branch Brook Park has disrupted water service in much of Newark and neighboring Belleville and Bloomfield on the hottest day of the year. Water was gushing from the 72-inch break Tuesday morning before crews from Newark's Department of Water and Sewer Utilities went to work at Clinton and Mill streets.
10 Businesses I Miss That Closed in Ocean County, NJ
A lot has changed in the last two years in Ocean County with businesses closing. With that being said, there are businesses that recently opened in Ocean County and that is great news. I was hoping when 2022 would come, everything would go back to normal. Well, normal as we...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
Work Continues on the New Fantastic Veterans Administration Center in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a fantastic addition to making a better quality of life for our area Veterans here in New Jersey and it's conveniently located right here in Ocean County. Right in Toms River along Hooper Avenue. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill (Pictured Above) was a big supporter of the VA...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?
TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
