Aug. 9 Community News

Senior Care appreciation

Estate and elder care attorney Don Silver and the Graham Nuckolls Conner law firm are partnering with Cucinella’s Pizzeria and Italian Ice today through Thursday to provide 100 free large New York-style cheese pizzas to employees of senior care facilities. Stop by Cucinella’s, 4125-L Old Tar Road, Winterville, show them your staff ID/credentials, and you will receive a pizza. First-come-first-serve for the first 100 employees.

Christmas Town meeting

The Ayden Chamber of Commerce is holding an organizational meeting for the 2022 Christmas Town event starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the town Operation Center, 4061 East Ave. The meeting is open to chamber members, community groups and anyone interested in making the event successful.

Paternity testing

Pitt County Department of Child Support Services will offer free DNA testing to help residents establish legal paternity from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle. No appointment is necessary. Paternity must be an issue and a government-issued ID and birth certificate is required for each child. Participants must seek Child Support Services, and applications will be accepted the same day. A CSS application fee of $10 or $25 may apply.

Bethel workforce development

Pitt Community College, Pitt NCWorks Career Center and Pitt County DSS are partnering with the Bethel Workforce Development Center, 7449 N. Main St., to provide Bethel residents with resource assistance and educational training and employment opportunities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 818-0020 for more information.

Lifelong Learning

East Carolina University will host a kickoff event for its Lifelong Learning program from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Willis Building, 300 E. First St. There is no cost for the event, however, a fee is charged for fall membership and course registration. Register for the kickoff at https://go.ecu.edu/llpfall2022kickoff.

Back to school giveaway

Generation Y Center will hold a back-to-school giveaway for school age youth and teens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the ENC Training Center, 101 W. 14th St. Visit sites.google.com/view/geny-backtoschool to register or call 347-2155.

Museum fundraiser

The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., is hosting the Golden Jackpot Raffle through Aug. 17. Tickets are $50 each or five for $200. The winner will receive a third of the jackpot funds raised. Last year, the fundraising total was more than $18,000. The winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 via social media. Visit gmoa.org for more information.

Church yard sale

New Mercies Tabernacle Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host a community church yard sale and fish sandwich sale beginning at 6 a.m. Aug. 20.

Learn to Quilt workshop

The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a Learn to Quilt Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqué, making the quilt sandwich, binding, hand and machine quilting, in addition to the history and art of quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15 in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.