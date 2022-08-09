The state of New York has replaced the word "inmate" to refer to people serving prison sentences with "incarcerated individual" in all its laws.State governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday that will allow paroled prisoners to attend mandatory drug treatment and rehabilitation programmes outside business hours, making it easier for them to keep a day job.Alongside, Ms Hochul also signed a law finally removing the word "inmate" from state law in an attempt to "reduce stigma" and "eliminate barriers" faced by people in prison.Her predecessor Andrew Cuomo had signed similar legislation in 2021, but it did not cover new...

