Read full article on original website
Related
valdostaceo.com
Georgia Chamber Announces Jones Endorsement for Lieutenant Governor
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Burt Jones in the general election for Lieutenant Governor. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Senator Jones will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.
valdostaceo.com
Superintendent Woods Seeks 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent's ambassadors to their respective schools.
valdostaceo.com
Girls on the Run South Georgia Expands Territory to Inspire More Girls
Girls on the Run South Georgia announced the council has been approved to expand its territory from Brooks, Cook, Lowndes, Lanier and Thomas counties to add Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties. Executive Director, Mary Crawford said,"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia. Our...
Comments / 0