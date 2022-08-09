ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
verywellhealth.com

How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer

80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
MedicalXpress

Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients

Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Maya Devi

Health
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed

People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
archyworldys.com

Seeds that help prevent cancer

According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Cystic Lung Disease?

Cystic lung disease (CLD) is a group of lung disorders in which your lungs develop multiple cysts (thin-walled sacs filled with air or fluid). CLD can make it difficult or painful to breathe. Treatment varies according to what's causing it and how severe it is. Here's a look at cystic lung disease, including symptoms, causes, and treatment.
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC

After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
survivornet.com

TV Host, Model And Mom, 49, Celebrates ‘No New Cancer Detected’ In Latest Scans: She’s Rejoicing In The Positive While Living With Cancer

Optimistic Model Celebrates Through Breast Cancer Journey. Model Sophie Blake, 49, has Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, and her latest PET scan revealed some exciting news, so she’s celebrating!. Metastatic breast cancer is cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Treatment for breast cancer can include...
American Council on Science and Health

Ocular Melanoma

Ocular melanoma is a form of cancer that begins, most commonly, in the uveal layer of the eye that forms the capsule of the eye just below the sclera, or white portion. The choroid is the largest portion of the uveal layer, lying just below the retina, where most ocular melanomas arise. While they share the name melanoma with.
