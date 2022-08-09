Polish Dental Center, a women-owned and women-led dental practice with four locations across Georgia, earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The company joins the ranks of past Georgia winners like Chicken Salad Chick, Henri’s Bakery & Deli, Greenlight, Corrective Chiropractic, EMS Technology Solutions and many other well-known names who gained national exposure as honorees on the list.

