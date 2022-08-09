Read full article on original website
Atlanta Small Business Leader Debuts on Inc. 5000 List
Polish Dental Center, a women-owned and women-led dental practice with four locations across Georgia, earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The company joins the ranks of past Georgia winners like Chicken Salad Chick, Henri’s Bakery & Deli, Greenlight, Corrective Chiropractic, EMS Technology Solutions and many other well-known names who gained national exposure as honorees on the list.
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light on Partnerships & Impact
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light explains the partnership between the organizations and why others should partner with Interfaith Power & Drawdown Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
Georgia Chamber Announces Jones Endorsement for Lieutenant Governor
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Burt Jones in the general election for Lieutenant Governor. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Senator Jones will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.
Piedmont Heart Recognized as Best in Georgia for Cardiology and Heart Surgery by US News and World Report
Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has been named the best hospital in the state of Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 rankings. “This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including...
Georgia Film Academy Founder Establishes New Venture to Advance Georgia’s Entertainment Industry
Georgia Film Academy (GFA) Founder and former Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff and Josh Lee, former GFA Director of Strategy and Operations, today announced a new venture that will further the state’s entertainment industry by creating one of the first talent management and production companies for Georgia-based writers and content creators. Stepakoff and Lee will continue to assist the GFA, consulting through their new firm.
AG Carr: Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $240M for New Grant Program to Expand High-Speed Internet
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the investment of $240 million to support the continued expansion of high-speed internet services to Georgians. These funds will be made available through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF). CPF funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) through a competitive grant program, beginning August 15.
Georgia Fintech Academy to Host Raphael Bostic on Georgia State University Campus
Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will meet with students and faculty for a conversation on financial inclusion August 31 during a visit to Georgia State University arranged by the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia. “We’re honored to...
Local Georgia Students Place in National Poster Contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC), State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District – Division 1 (Grades K-2) First Place...
Kimber Armstrong Talks About Services Provided in the Atlanta Area by the Better Business Bureau
Kimber Armstrong is the Leader of Strategic Partnerships with the Better Business Bureau. She talks about the challenge of the past two years and how they worked with businesses to provide much needed support. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company,...
AT&T Foundation Donates $25,000 to TCSG to Support Student Learning through eCampus
The AT&T Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation to support student learning through the system’s eCampus online platform. Since the launch of eCampus in 2020, enrollment in online course offerings has grown across the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and that...
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
