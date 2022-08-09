Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
valdostaceo.com
Girls on the Run South Georgia Expands Territory to Inspire More Girls
Girls on the Run South Georgia announced the council has been approved to expand its territory from Brooks, Cook, Lowndes, Lanier and Thomas counties to add Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties. Executive Director, Mary Crawford said,"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia. Our...
valdostaceo.com
Local Georgia Students Place in National Poster Contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC), State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District – Division 1 (Grades K-2) First Place...
valdostaceo.com
Georgia Chamber Announces Jones Endorsement for Lieutenant Governor
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Burt Jones in the general election for Lieutenant Governor. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Senator Jones will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.
valdostaceo.com
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
valdostaceo.com
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
valdostaceo.com
Superintendent Woods Seeks 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent's ambassadors to their respective schools.
valdostaceo.com
VSU’s Alan Rowe Named President of State Law Enforcement Organization
Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available for the more than 700 senior law enforcement leaders he represents. Rowe was sworn...
