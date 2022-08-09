Read full article on original website
Local Georgia Students Place in National Poster Contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC), State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District – Division 1 (Grades K-2) First Place...
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light on Partnerships & Impact
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light explains the partnership between the organizations and why others should partner with Interfaith Power & Drawdown Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
AG Carr: Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Georgia Fintech Academy to Host Raphael Bostic on Georgia State University Campus
Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will meet with students and faculty for a conversation on financial inclusion August 31 during a visit to Georgia State University arranged by the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia. “We’re honored to...
New Dean of Students at Georgia State a Leader With Wide Range of Experiences
As a former student-athlete turned college administrator and education scholar, Anthony Davis brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Georgia State. Since becoming associate vice president for Student Engagement and dean of students July 1, Davis has visited each of Georgia State’s campuses and begun meeting with faculty and staff in each community. And as the start of fall semester approaches, he’s ready to welcome Georgia State’s students to its campuses for the new academic year.
Georgia Film Academy Founder Establishes New Venture to Advance Georgia’s Entertainment Industry
Georgia Film Academy (GFA) Founder and former Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff and Josh Lee, former GFA Director of Strategy and Operations, today announced a new venture that will further the state’s entertainment industry by creating one of the first talent management and production companies for Georgia-based writers and content creators. Stepakoff and Lee will continue to assist the GFA, consulting through their new firm.
Georgia Chamber Announces Jones Endorsement for Lieutenant Governor
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Burt Jones in the general election for Lieutenant Governor. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Senator Jones will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.
Meet Some of Georgia's Newest Booksellers. They're Thriving in Spite of Challenges
Independent bookstores are growing in number and diversity. The American Booksellers Association says its national membership stands at more than 2,000, its highest total in years and about 100 more than last summer. In Georgia, at least 10 new bookstores have opened up in the past 18 months. Their owners...
Piedmont Heart Recognized as Best in Georgia for Cardiology and Heart Surgery by US News and World Report
Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has been named the best hospital in the state of Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 rankings. “This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including...
Georgia State Patrol Going for Another State Win in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
Georgia law enforcement hopes your votes will fuel them to victory in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. It's held through the American Association of State Troopers. See. .
