Local Georgia Students Place in National Poster Contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC), State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District – Division 1 (Grades K-2) First Place...
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light on Partnerships & Impact
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light explains the partnership between the organizations and why others should partner with Interfaith Power & Drawdown Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia Chamber Announces Jones Endorsement for Lieutenant Governor
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Burt Jones in the general election for Lieutenant Governor. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Senator Jones will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
InsiderAdvantage: Savannah the Latest to Address Police Pay
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. For those that have somehow missed it, crime is up. Nearly everywhere. Between the protests and anger that flowed following the killing of George Floyd, and the pandemic giving a lot of people all sorts of new time, crime rates are up across the country. Rates are still down significantly compared to the highs of the 1980s and early 1990s, but increasing crime whatever the baseline quickly becomes a major story. The pressure of the job is causing some police officers to possibly reconsider their vocations and giving cities headaches over recruitment. Inflation and competition are driving up wage demands and major cities are having to devote new budgets to their police force retention.
Oglethorpe CEO Praises NRC and Vogtle 3 Workforce for Hard Work, Perseverance
Today, Oglethorpe Power Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Smith issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) finding that all acceptance criteria in the combined license for Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Unit 3 are met. Oglethorpe Power is a co-owner of Vogtle Units 3 and 4. "Oglethorpe...
Piedmont Heart Recognized as Best in Georgia for Cardiology and Heart Surgery by US News and World Report
Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has been named the best hospital in the state of Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 rankings. “This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including...
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $240M for New Grant Program to Expand High-Speed Internet
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the investment of $240 million to support the continued expansion of high-speed internet services to Georgians. These funds will be made available through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF). CPF funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) through a competitive grant program, beginning August 15.
New Dean of Students at Georgia State a Leader With Wide Range of Experiences
As a former student-athlete turned college administrator and education scholar, Anthony Davis brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Georgia State. Since becoming associate vice president for Student Engagement and dean of students July 1, Davis has visited each of Georgia State’s campuses and begun meeting with faculty and staff in each community. And as the start of fall semester approaches, he’s ready to welcome Georgia State’s students to its campuses for the new academic year.
AG Carr: Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Georgia State Patrol Going for Another State Win in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
Georgia law enforcement hopes your votes will fuel them to victory in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. It's held through the American Association of State Troopers. See. .
Kimber Armstrong Talks About Services Provided in the Atlanta Area by the Better Business Bureau
Kimber Armstrong is the Leader of Strategic Partnerships with the Better Business Bureau. She talks about the challenge of the past two years and how they worked with businesses to provide much needed support. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company,...
