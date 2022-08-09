To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. For those that have somehow missed it, crime is up. Nearly everywhere. Between the protests and anger that flowed following the killing of George Floyd, and the pandemic giving a lot of people all sorts of new time, crime rates are up across the country. Rates are still down significantly compared to the highs of the 1980s and early 1990s, but increasing crime whatever the baseline quickly becomes a major story. The pressure of the job is causing some police officers to possibly reconsider their vocations and giving cities headaches over recruitment. Inflation and competition are driving up wage demands and major cities are having to devote new budgets to their police force retention.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO