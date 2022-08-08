Read full article on original website
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
A family making the median national income can no longer afford the typical house in 35 of the country's 50 biggest cities, according to a new study. Based on home price data from the first quarter of the year, the salary needed to afford the median US home stood at almost $76,000 - roughly $8,500 more than the typical household actually makes, according to an analysis from Visual Capitalism.
The State Of The Housing Market
Today’s U.S. housing market is a study in contradictions. After a stretch of strong and often frenetic activity by buyers during the pandemic period, sales have been in a slump. Housing inventory, which was in acute short supply before the pandemic, is slowly starting to become a bit more bountiful.
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
Idaho and Washington remain among the most overvalued states, according to the credit rating agency.
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 19 in terms of states where unemployment claims have decreased the most, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined unemployment insurance initial claims for several key weeks to determine its ordering of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
(The Center Square) — New unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped significantly in late July despite raging inflation and a looming recession, according to a new analysis. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed unemployment figures for the week of July 25 and found Louisiana posted the sixth biggest decrease in the U.S. with a 20.25% reduction over the week prior.
It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
Inflation backed off a 40-year high last month as gas prices fell but food and rent costs rose again, CPI report shows
The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, largely beating estimates, and unemployment was at 3.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported last week. The blowout report is reigniting several...
In more normal times, an annual inflation rate of 8.5 percent would be catastrophic news. Right now, it might be greeted with sighs of relief. That rate, reported Wednesday morning by the federal Department of Labor in its consumer price index data for the month of July, is still miles above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Still, it represents a possible break in the fever of rising prices that has gripped the American economy for the past year—in June, annualized inflation rang in at 9.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years.
The Consumer Price Index reached an 8.5% mark in July, down from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. NBC News' Tom Costello reports on the costs of food and energy and whether the Federal Reserve will continue to increase interest rates. Aug. 10, 2022.
Inflation finally started to cool down in July, giving analysts and investors a small sense of relief. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on August 10, and...
Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
